Reactive Summit 2020 Announces Speakers and Sponsors

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The program committee for Reactive Summit 2020 -- a virtual event taking place November 10, 2020 -- today announced a speaking lineup reflecting some of the top distributed systems experts in the world, and opened attendee registration.
In addition to Platinum sponsor Lightbend, and Gold sponsors Scalac, VirtusLabs, and YoppWorks, Reactive Summit 2020 is also sponsored by ING, Logic Keepers, and TechnoIdentity.
Featured speakers at Reactive Summit 2020 include:
- John Azariah, Principal Architect at Microsoft
- Jonas Bonér, CTO at Lightbend
- Colin Breck, Cloud Platforms Lead, Tesla
- Allard Buijze, CTO at AxonIQ
- Sergey Bykov, SDE at Temporal Technologies
- Francesco Cesarini, Founder and Technical Director at Erlang Solutions
- Evan Chan, Senior Software Engineer at UrbanLogiq
- Derek Collison, Founder and CEO, Synadia
- Oleh Dokuka, Software Engineer, RSocket
- Clement Escoffier, Senior Principal Software Engineer, Red Hat
- Rob Hedgpeth, Director of Developer Relations, MariaDB
- Christopher Hunt, CTO, Titan Class
- Grace Jansen, Developer Advocate, IBM
- Ajit Koti, Senior Engineer, Netflix
- Roland Kuhn, Co-Founder and CTO, Actyx
- Josh Long, Spring Developer Advocate, Pivotal
- Verónica López, Software Engineer, DigitalOcean
- Boris Lubinsky, Principal Architect, Lightbend
- Hugh McKee, Developer Advocate, Lightbend
- Igmar Palsenberg, ING Bank
- James Roper, Cloud Architect, Lightbend
- Peter Royal, Senior Software Engineer, Netflix
- Kate Stanley, Java Cloud Native Software Engineer, IBM
- Bernd Ruecker, Co-Founder and Chief Technologist, Camunda
- Bianca Tesila, Software Engineer, Adobe
- Dean Wampler, Head of Developer Relations, Domino Developer Labs
- James Ward, Developer Advocate, Google
- Seth Wiesman, Senior Solutions Architect, Ververica
“Reactive is the movement within distributed computing that believes the cloud needs a programming model that brings the same reliability, predictability, and scalability at the application layer that Kubernetes has brought to the infrastructure layer,” said Jonas Bonér, the original co-author of the Reactive Manifesto and CTO at Lightbend. “Reactive Summit 2020 is an exciting opportunity to learn and contribute to Reactive principles, patterns and projects, and to network with leading experts in cloud computing.”
Highlights from this year’s program include:
- Keynote--The Reactive Principles: Design Principles for Cloud Native Applications
- Keynote--The Future of Reactive Programming
- Shifting Gears--A Reactive Story in Banking
- Event-Driven Microservices: the Sense, Nonsense and a Way Forward
- Edge Native: Reactive, but Neither IoT nor Decentralized
- Reactive Programming with Quarkus: A Reactive Mutiny!
- Orchestration, Conversations and the Saga Pattern: How State Helps you Stay Reactive
- Reacting to an Event-Driven World
- How to Build Megaservices--High Throughput Microservices
- Reactive Systems: The State of the Art for IoT
- Panel--Is the Future Reactive?
- Implementing RSocket Ingress in Cloudflow
- Bootiful RSocket
- Designing Stateful Apps for the Cloud and K8s
- Akka Streams--An Adobe Data-Intensive Story
- Microsoft Orleans--The Easy Way
- Tale of Stateful Stream to Stream Processing
- Reactive Business Applications
- Bringing Silicon Valley Thinking to Australian Agriculture
- Cloudstate--Distributed State Management for Serverless
- Reactive Microservices with NATS.io and NGS, A Global Secure Network
- Hands-on Stateful Serverless Applications
- Creating Fully Reactive Applications with R2DBC
The Reactive Foundation -- launched as a Linux Foundation Project in 2019 with founding members Alibaba Cloud, Facebook, Lightbend, VLINGO, and VMware -- is the host of Reactive Summit. The Reactive Foundation was formed to establish a formal open governance model and neutral ecosystem for creating open-source Reactive projects, expanding on the original ideas outlined in the Reactive Manifesto.
Reactive Foundation (@ReactiveOSS) is a non-profit software foundation dedicated to being a catalyst for advancing a new landscape of technologies, standards, and vendors. As part of The Linux Foundation, our goal is to serve as a vendor-neutral home for the Reactive projects and initiatives that developers require for distributed system development and the new application design principles that technologists and business leaders need to take full advantage of the cloud. To learn more, visit reactive.foundation.
