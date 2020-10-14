Reactive Summit 2020 Announces Speakers and Sponsors

Virtual Gathering of World's Top Distributed Systems Experts to Focus on Reactive Principles, Patterns and Projects

(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2020 -- The program committee for Reactive Summit 2020 -- a virtual event taking place November 10, 2020 -- today announced a speaking lineup reflecting some of the top distributed systems experts in the world, and opened attendee registration.



In addition to Platinum sponsor Lightbend, and Gold sponsors Scalac, VirtusLabs, and YoppWorks, Reactive Summit 2020 is also sponsored by ING, Logic Keepers, and TechnoIdentity.

Featured speakers at Reactive Summit 2020 include:

John Azariah, Principal Architect at Microsoft

Jonas Bonér, CTO at Lightbend

Colin Breck, Cloud Platforms Lead, Tesla

Allard Buijze, CTO at AxonIQ

Sergey Bykov, SDE at Temporal Technologies

Francesco Cesarini, Founder and Technical Director at Erlang Solutions

Evan Chan, Senior Software Engineer at UrbanLogiq

Derek Collison, Founder and CEO, Synadia

Oleh Dokuka, Software Engineer, RSocket

Clement Escoffier, Senior Principal Software Engineer, Red Hat

Rob Hedgpeth, Director of Developer Relations, MariaDB

Christopher Hunt, CTO, Titan Class

Grace Jansen, Developer Advocate, IBM

Ajit Koti, Senior Engineer, Netflix

Roland Kuhn, Co-Founder and CTO, Actyx

Josh Long, Spring Developer Advocate, Pivotal

Verónica López, Software Engineer, DigitalOcean

Boris Lubinsky, Principal Architect, Lightbend

Hugh McKee, Developer Advocate, Lightbend

Igmar Palsenberg, ING Bank

James Roper, Cloud Architect, Lightbend

Peter Royal, Senior Software Engineer, Netflix

Kate Stanley, Java Cloud Native Software Engineer, IBM

Bernd Ruecker, Co-Founder and Chief Technologist, Camunda

Bianca Tesila, Software Engineer, Adobe

Dean Wampler, Head of Developer Relations, Domino Developer Labs

James Ward, Developer Advocate, Google

Seth Wiesman, Senior Solutions Architect, Ververica

“Reactive is the movement within distributed computing that believes the cloud needs a programming model that brings the same reliability, predictability, and scalability at the application layer that Kubernetes has brought to the infrastructure layer,” said Jonas Bonér, the original co-author of the Reactive Manifesto and CTO at Lightbend. “Reactive Summit 2020 is an exciting opportunity to learn and contribute to Reactive principles, patterns and projects, and to network with leading experts in cloud computing.”

Highlights from this year’s program include:

The Reactive Foundation -- launched as a Linux Foundation Project in 2019 with founding members Alibaba Cloud, Facebook, Lightbend, VLINGO, and VMware -- is the host of Reactive Summit. The Reactive Foundation was formed to establish a formal open governance model and neutral ecosystem for creating open-source Reactive projects, expanding on the original ideas outlined in the Reactive Manifesto .

More Information:

About Reactive Foundation

Reactive Foundation (@ReactiveOSS) is a non-profit software foundation dedicated to being a catalyst for advancing a new landscape of technologies, standards, and vendors. As part of The Linux Foundation, our goal is to serve as a vendor-neutral home for the Reactive projects and initiatives that developers require for distributed system development and the new application design principles that technologists and business leaders need to take full advantage of the cloud. To learn more, visit reactive.foundation .

