Blue California’s 98% Pure Rosavel® Without Color and Odor is the Natural Preservation Solution

Food and beverage manufacturers will now have access to a scalable natural preservative for complimenting healthy clean-label ingredients in products.

/EIN News/ -- Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif and Bedford, Mass., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help brands keep food and drink fresh in a natural and sustainable way, Blue California announced jointly with biotech innovator Conagen, the commercialization of Rosavel®, a next generation natural preservation solution with 98% high-purity rosmarinic acid made by bioconversion without the color or flavor associated with rosemary.

Rosmarinic acid is a naturally occurring polyphenolic compound in the rosemary plant, which possesses natural antioxidant and antimicrobial properties, making it ideal as a natural alternative to synthetic preservatives. Yet, these crude extracts may accompany an intense rosemary flavor and color when it is used as a natural preservative.

Blue California solved this problem developing a high-purity Rosavel which is unlike any natural preservative on the market today. With its robust antioxidant and antimicrobial properties, Blue California’s Rosavel is the next generation rosmarinic acid changing the ingredient landscape for how food manufacturers will preserve products naturally.

A major challenge for manufacturers is the shelf-life and stability of products containing natural clean-label ingredients that have a high propensity for spoilage. As consumer preference of “better-for-you” foods are on the rise, brands are replacing artificial preservatives with natural solutions in products.

Oxidation causes deterioration of food and drink, leading to unpleasant smells, flavors, colors as well as generation of unhealthy compounds. While the current solution is the use of synthetic antioxidants such as BHA, BHT, TBHQ and EDTA, consumers are reluctant to purchase foods with artificial preservatives or additives that sound chemical.

“Rosavel is an ideal example how Conagen is rapidly developing sustainable, nature-based ingredients to improve on existing options in the market. We are scaling-up and commercializing this and other similar novel ingredient solutions.” said Conagen’s VP of Innovation, Dr. Casey Lippmeier.

Starting with FDA GRAS affirmation first with commercialization in 2021, Rosavel is headed for global regulatory approval.

Rosavel® is a registered trademark of Blue California, Inc.

About Blue California and Conagen

Blue California is a vertically integrated technology company providing innovative ingredient solutions to global partners. With more than 20 years of innovation success, our ingredients are used in commercial products and applications in the industries of nutrition, personal care, healthy aging and wellness, functional food and beverage, and beauty. www.bluecal-ingredients.com

Conagen is making the impossible possible. Our scientists and engineers are bettering humankind and the world by employing advanced synthetic biology tools for the bioproduction of high-value ingredients for food, nutrition, flavor and fragrance, pharmaceutical, and renewable materials industries. www.conagen.com

