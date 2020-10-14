Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC)

/EIN News/ -- BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming December 1, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Credit Acceptance Corporation ("Credit Acceptance" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CACC) common stock between November 1, 2019 and August 28, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



Investors suffering losses on their Credit Acceptance investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com .

On Friday, August 28, 2020, the Massachusetts Attorney General (“AG”) filed a complaint against Credit Acceptance alleging that the Company made unfair and deceptive auto loans to consumers and engaged in unfair debt collection practices. Among other things, the complaint alleged that, since 2013, Credit Acceptance topped off the pools of loans that it packaged and securitized with higher risk loans. It further alleged that Credit Acceptance made high interest subprime auto loans that the Company knew borrowers would be unable to pay, thereby ignoring the likelihood that the borrowers would default on their loans.

On Monday, August 31, 2020, the Massachusetts AG issued a press release announcing the lawsuit and stating that the Company’s “unaffordable and illegal loans” caused borrowers “to fall into thousands of dollars of debt and even lose their vehicles.”

On this news, Credit Acceptance’s share price fell $85.36, or 18%, to close at $374.07 per share on September 1, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Credit Acceptance was topping off the pools of loans that they packaged and securitized with higher-risk loans; (2) that Credit Acceptance was making high interest subprime auto loans to borrowers that the Company knew borrowers would be unable to repay; (3) that the borrowers were subject to hidden finance charges, resulting in loans exceeding the usury rate ceiling mandated by state law; (4) that Credit Acceptance took excessive and illegal measures to collect debt from defaulted borrowers; (5) that, as a result, Credit Acceptance was likely to face regulatory scrutiny and possible penalties from various regulators or lawsuits; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Credit Acceptance common stock, you may move the Court no later than December 1, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com , or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com