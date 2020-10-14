Konica Minolta Healthcare Announces the Installation of a Clean Energy Solar System at its Wayne, NJ Headquarters

/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, N.J., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., a leading medical imaging and information technology company, and EnterSolar, a commercial solar developer, announce the completion of a 461-kilowatt rooftop solar installation at Konica Minolta Healthcare’s headquarters in Wayne, NJ. The solar system will generate an estimated 541,645 kilowatt-hours of clean energy annually, equivalent to matching nearly 90% of the facility’s onsite electricity usage.



Konica Minolta Healthcare is a division of Konica Minolta, Inc., a member company of RE100 that is committed to procuring 100% of its power from renewable sources by 2050, with a more immediate goal of 30% by 2030. The company has a comprehensive sustainability strategy that includes innovating green products and making its global operations more environmentally friendly. This solar project is Konica Minolta Healthcare’s latest step towards sustainability. The system is expected to generate renewable energy with environmental benefits equivalent to planting more than 9,100 trees or saving approximately 40,000 gallons of gas annually according to estimates provided by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“Environmental sustainability and social responsibility are core tenants of our corporate philosophy,” says David Widmann, President and CEO of Konica Minolta Healthcare. “Globally, Konica Minolta’s commitment to renewable energy includes achieving a carbon minus status by 2030. The investment in a rooftop solar system at our US headquarters is one more step toward our goal to source 100 percent renewable energy for all global operations and our commitment to making a difference in the well-being of our planet and our population.”

“We are proud to have partnered with Konica Minolta Healthcare on this noteworthy solar project at their headquarters. We hope to see other companies follow their lead to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and work towards a more sustainable future,” adds Peyton Boswell, Managing Director at EnterSolar.

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. With over 75 years of endless innovation, Konica Minolta is globally recognized as a leader providing cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive support aimed at providing real solutions to meet customer's needs and helping make better decisions sooner. Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a unit of Konica Minolta, Inc. (TSE:4902). For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., please visit www.konicaminolta.com/medicalusa.

About EnterSolar

EnterSolar is a leading national developer of solar photovoltaic and solar-plus-storage solutions to the commercial marketplace. The Company’s financing, engineering and project management teams work with each client to deliver a customized solar solution that provides a compelling return on investment. Expert in solar's dynamic legislative environment, EnterSolar’s team helps clients leverage tax credits and other financial incentives at the federal, state and utility levels to maximize project returns. The Company’s divisions include EnterSolarEDU, which partners with schools and universities to implement solar, and MaxSolar, which provides operations & maintenance and technical services for commercial systems nationwide. EnterSolar is a strategic partner of EDF Renewables, the North American renewable energy affiliate of the Fortune Global 200 utility, EDF Group. To learn more, visit www.entersolar.com.

