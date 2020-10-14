Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Maine DOE to Host Virtual Briefing for Legislators on 10/15 at 11am

Maine Department of Education Commissioner Pender Makin and Deputy Commissioner Dan Chuhta will host a virtual briefing for legislators on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 11 am – 12 pm.

Maine school leaders have successfully welcomed back students from Kittery to Madawaska while facing multiple challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. Teachers and school staff are working tirelessly to provide education and support services to children statewide. Commissioner Makin will provide an update on the ongoing work occurring in schools, recent initiatives that the department has undertaken as part of our continued provision of resources and support for students and educators, and answer questions.

The update will occur for one hour and can be viewed live via YouTube.

