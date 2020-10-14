Focus Forward Podcast Ep 7: New Comfort Zone, New Partners with Sabrina Madison

After working a traditional 9-5 since forever, I decided to leave my well-paying job to work full-time for Black women and families. In 2016, under my brand name Heymiss Progress, I created the quickly sold out Black Women’s Leadership Conference – the premier conference for Black women across WI seeking opportunities to expand their leadership potential. Thanks to the vibe created at the first conference I went on to create a Black Business Expo and a Black youth conference. In 2017 I decided to launch the goal to create the Progress Center for Black Women, with the mission to create more Black women who are leaders, doers, and owners! On November 3rd, we opened the doors to our first home in Fitchburg, WI!

My list of accolades includes Best of Madison Business 2019, Essence Magazine’s Woke 100 Women, Madison Magazine’s M List, BRAVA Woman to Watch, Madison365 Most Influential African Americans, InBusiness Magazine Most Influential People, Urban League’s President’s Rising Star Award, and more!

I’m the mother of a brilliant young man who has been my day one since his day one.

– Sabrina Madison, but most folks just call me Progress