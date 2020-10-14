Coronavirus - Gambia: Daily Case Update as of 14th October 2020
Active cases: 929 New cases: 6 New tests: 120 Total confirmed: 3,642 Recovered: 2,595 (+2) Deaths: 118 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
