Episode 8 of “The People’s Lawyer” Podcast Available Today

The eighth episode of Attorney General Tim Fox’s “The People’s Lawyer” podcast was released today, featuring an interview between Fox and Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings.

Delaware is unique in that it is one of only a few states and territories in which the attorney general serves as the local prosecutor. Jennings describes her office’s prosecuting authority, how it may differ from other states, and how this role impacts her approach to working with local law enforcement. Jennings, who previously served as Chief Deputy Attorney General and State Prosecutor before being elected Delaware’s 46th Attorney General, talks about some of the challenges and benefits of having that prior experience, along with her passion for criminal justice reform.

The bi-weekly podcast is produced by NAAG, of which Fox is president. A total of twelve episodes run approximately 20 – 30 minutes in length; eleven take the form of a conversation between Fox and his guests. Episodes address topics such as why careers in public service matter, consumer protection, the importance of government transparency, and a myriad of other issues that face states attorneys general. “The People’s Lawyer” is available for free download through Podbean and several other major streaming services. Episodes are also available on the Montana Department of Justice’s website.

Fox was elected president of NAAG on December 9, 2019. The organization was founded in 1907 to help attorneys general fulfill the responsibilities of their office and to assist in the delivery of high-quality legal services to the states and territorial jurisdictions.