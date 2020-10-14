» News » 2020 » Department of Natural Resources awards $22 million...

Department of Natural Resources awards $22 million to the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District

District will make improvements to wastewater collection system

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, OCT. 14, 2020 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded $22 million in financial assistance to the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District for upgrades to its wastewater collection system. The Deer Creek Pump Station project is estimated to cost $34 million and is anticipated to be completed in January 2023.

The pump station project will involve installing six pumps and other equipment to remove stored wastewater from the Deer Creek Sanitary Tunnel, which is currently under construction. The pump station will also include the necessary space and connections where another pump can be added if additional pumping capacity is ever needed.

A separately funded project, the Deer Creek Sanitary Tunnel is part of the district’s new system designed to prevent wastewater overflows to waterways. At more than 4 miles long and 19 feet in diameter, the tunnel is a massive storage chamber stretching from Clayton to Shrewsbury that will hold excess wastewater from heavy rain and snow melt until treatment facilities can handle the additional volume.

In addition to preventing sewer overflows, the Deer Creek Pump Station project is also expected extend the life and efficiency of the wastewater system so it can continue serving the district well into the future. Project funding consists of a $22 million Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and $12 million in other funding.

“Improving the key infrastructure that Missouri communities rely on every day continues to be one of our top priorities,” said Governor Mike Parson. “We are absolutely committed to doing all we can to assist with infrastructure improvement projects large and small.”

“Grants and low-interest loans through the State Revolving Fund help communities make improvements to their water and wastewater treatment systems,” said Carol Comer, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “We are proud to help Missouri communities plan and fund infrastructure projects that protect public health, improve the environment, and support economic development.”

The department’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund finances improvements to wastewater treatment facilities, sewer collection system rehabilitation and extensions, combined sewer overflow corrections, and security, efficiency, and conservation measures. Communities that borrow from the fund benefit from the below-market interest rate and from assistance provided throughout the project from a project manager.

The department’s Financial Assistance Center is committed to working with communities to assist with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit dnr.mo.gov/env/wpp/srf/index.html.

###