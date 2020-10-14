data.world’s Current Offering Earns Top Score in New Report From Leading Independent Research Firm

Cloud-native machine learning data catalog debuts as a Strong Performer

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- data.world, the cloud-native enterprise data catalog company, today announced it was named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Machine Learning Data Catalogs, Q4 2020. The platform also received the top score in the current offering category. The report states that “data.world emerges with a new vision for data management and governance.”

“Enterprises that aren’t able to put data at the heart of their resilience are failing and closing,” according to a blog post by Forrester VP, Principal Analyst and Wave author Michele Goetz*. With such high stakes at play, the report recommends MLDC customers look for a provider that reinforces the ability of data pros in all roles to work together. Forrester also explains that data.world’s “UX is intuitive, clean, and connected across key data roles (engineer, steward, analyst, and consumer).”

“Data shapes the knowledge about your customers, your products, your employees, your channels, your supply chain, and so much more. Our goal is to light up that brain and get all of the neurons and synapses firing,” said CEO and co-founder Brett Hurt. “We focused our user interface on the entire organization, believing that data work should not be a passive experience. We believe everyone should be data literate and have something to contribute to a company’s collective body of knowledge. We’re honored to be recognized in this report and believe it validates what we’re achieving alongside our customers, including some of the world’s most influential businesses.”

data.world was also the only vendor to receive the highest scores possible across the user experience, collaboration, security, and data engineering criteria. The report notes that “Organizations seeking to start with a solid modern data platform foundation and grow to accommodate governance and analytic use cases will have a good partner in data.world.”

