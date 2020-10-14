Robust Research & Development Results In Faster Growth Of The Global Biologics Market

As per The Business Research Company’s Biologics Market - By Types (Monoclonal Antibodies, Therapeutic Proteins And Vaccines), Trends, By Key Market Players, And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2021, the biologics market is witnessing increased research and development activities. These research and development activities have led to increasing success rates in clinical trials for biologics. Research and development are being carried out by market leaders in the biologics market as they continuously strive to make breakthroughs in the market in the form of new and effective biologics.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The biologics market is highly concentrated, with a small number of large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up 67.4% of the total market. Major players in the market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, AbbVie Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and others.



The Business Research Company’s report titled Biologics Market - By Types (Monoclonal Antibodies, Therapeutic Proteins And Vaccines), Trends, By Key Market Players, And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2021 covers major biologics companies, biologics market share by company, biologics manufacturers, biologics market size, and biologics market forecasts.

This report describes and evaluates the global biologics market. It covers 2015 to 2019, termed the historic period, and 2019 to 2023 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the periods 2023-2025 and 2025-2030. The biologics market consists of sales of biologics and related services by entities that produce biologics or biosimilars to treat and prevent various microbial diseases and cancers. The report also covers the global biologics market and its segments.

The biologics market is segmented by type into monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic proteins, and vaccines. The monoclonal antibodies market was the largest segment of the biologics market segmented by type, accounting for 42.6% of the total biologics market. The top opportunities in the biologics market segmented by type will arise in the monoclonal antibodies segment, which will gain $83 billion of global annual sales by 2023.

Impact Of COVID-19 On The Global Biologic Market 2020

Amidst the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus, governments across the world are advising people to stay indoors and practice social distancing, to reduce the spread of the pandemic. Increasing funding from public and private organizations for the development of vaccines against COVID-19 is expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

A large amount of funding from the public and private organizations accelerate the process of drug development and supports research on new drugs. The impact of COVID-19 on the global biologics market is quite significant. With the increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases, pharmaceutical companies and research organizations are working to develop a reliable treatment for the disease.

Biologics Market - By Types (Monoclonal Antibodies, Therapeutic Proteins And Vaccines), Trends, By Key Market Players, And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide biologics market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, biologics market segments and geographies, biologics market trends, biologics market drivers, biologics market restraints, biologics market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives an in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model , is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info