Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and BrandMuscle Offer SpotMenus™ Digital Menu Platform to Restaurants and Bars in More Than 40 States

Southern Glazer’s and BrandMuscle Work Together to Help Restaurants and Bars Re-open for Business Under New State Guidelines

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer’s), the world’s pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol, has launched a new initiative with BrandMuscle, a leader in local marketing and the nation’s largest menu producer, to provide SpotMenus, a digital menu platform serving up more than 1 million menus per week, to restaurants and bars that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As establishments re-open under new state guidelines, they will need to provide sanitary, disposable, and digital menus to patrons as ways to reduce the spread of coronavirus. Through the existing Southern Glazer’s and BrandMuscle relationship, disposable and sanitary wine and spirits menu options are available to establishments in more than 40 states. The availability of the SpotMenus platform now provides those same locations with an easy to deploy digital menu management system.

Establishments served by Southern Glazer’s can now opt-in to the SpotMenus platform to deploy digital versions of wine and spirits menus that Southern Glazer’s provides in compliance with state laws. BrandMuscle will also directly offer the SpotMenus platform for establishments to upload food menus so that guests have an easy, sanitary way to use their personal mobile devices to instantly view all menus at these locations. Establishments that join the SpotMenus program will receive a welcome kit with QR-code signage for use at the establishment that, when scanned with any smartphone camera, instantly display menus without the need for sign-up or downloads. They will also receive access to the new waitlist and reservations feature, which helps establishments adhere to low-density dining requirements and manage guests waiting for a table.

“We are pleased to work with BrandMuscle, an established and highly reputable company, to offer safe and secure digital versions of wine and spirts menus to all establishments through the SpotMenus platform,” said Mark Chaplin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Southern Glazer’s. “As restaurants and bars explore ways to safely and responsibly reopen according to state guidelines, they will need to rely on innovations like SpotMenus to provide sanitary ways for customers to view menu items on their own mobile devices.”

The SpotMenus platform gives restaurants and bars of all sizes, including independent businesses, franchises, and national chains, an affordable and easy way to leverage a digital menu system. Starting today, establishments can contact their Southern Glazer’s sales representative to request new disposable wine and spirits menus and opt-in to the SpotMenus program.

“BrandMuscle and Southern Glazer’s have a longstanding relationship providing world-class marketing support to restaurant and bar establishments nationwide,” said Michael Marchetti, Chief Customer Officer at BrandMuscle. “The on-premise food and beverage industry is operating in an incredibly challenging environment, and we are thankful for the opportunity to work with Southern Glazer’s to help many of these small businesses with a technology solution that protects both employees and customers.”

To Learn More:

See how SpotMenus works (video): https://bit.ly/3grHbRD

To sign up for SpotMenus (Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits customers only) visit: https://spotmenus.com/sgws

To sign up for SpotMenus independently visit: https://spotmenus.com



About BrandMuscle

BrandMuscle is the leader in integrated local and channel marketing, serving over 300 of the world’s top brands, with 700 professionals in seven offices globally. The BrandMuscle Integrated Local Marketing Platform enables brands and their local marketing partners to deliver the greatest marketing impact to each individual customer. BrandMuscle simplifies and scales digital and physical marketing execution, enabling brands to acquire and retain the best customers, build loyalty, enhance lifetime customer value, and maximize ROI. For more information about BrandMuscle visit https://www.brandmuscle.com/ or call (866) 464-4342.

About SpotMenus

SpotMenus is a no-touch digital menu platform designed to help restaurants, bars, and other on-premise establishments of all sizes serve guests with digital menus on their mobile devices. SpotMenus helps establishments adhere to state and municipal guidelines for operating safely amidst COVID-19. The SpotMenus platform and QR code signs are in use at thousands of locations, providing guests with a sanitary method for instantly viewing menus or joining waitlists on a personal mobile device without requiring registration or download. SpotMenus is also the only digital menu platform used by many of the largest alcohol, beverage, and food distributors and suppliers to gain analytical insights and support their customers with promotional menus and related services. It has been adopted by over 3,000 independent locations and serves up over 1 million digital menus per week.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.

