Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 956 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,156 in the last 365 days.

The Managing Director’s Global Policy Agenda, Annual Meetings 2020 : Catalyzing a Resilient Recovery

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund

Publication Date:

October 14, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The global economic outlook is improving, but the recovery is partial, uneven, and uncertain. Policies must restore confidence, support jobs, and boost growth. Now is the time to also build a more resilient future. We must work together to support the most vulnerable countries and people.

Series:

Policy Paper No. 2020/047

Frequency:

occasional

English

Publication Date:

October 14, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513559032/2663-3493

Stock No:

PPEA2020047

Format:

Paper

Pages:

7

You just read:

The Managing Director’s Global Policy Agenda, Annual Meetings 2020 : Catalyzing a Resilient Recovery

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.