The Managing Director’s Global Policy Agenda, Annual Meetings 2020 : Catalyzing a Resilient Recovery
Author/Editor:
Publication Date:
October 14, 2020
Electronic Access:
Summary:
The global economic outlook is improving, but the recovery is partial, uneven, and uncertain. Policies must restore confidence, support jobs, and boost growth. Now is the time to also build a more resilient future. We must work together to support the most vulnerable countries and people.
Series:
Policy Paper No. 2020/047
Frequency:
occasional
English
Publication Date:
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513559032/2663-3493
Stock No:
PPEA2020047
Format:
Paper
Pages:
7