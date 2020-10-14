ReversingLabs Wins Threat Intelligence Platform of the Year in 2020 Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards

ReversingLabs Titanium Platform Recognized for Unique “Glass Box” Human Readable Machine Learning Technology

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReversingLabs, the leading provider of explainable threat intelligence solutions, today announced that its ReversingLabs Titanium Platform has been named Threat Intelligence Platform of the Year in the 2020 Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards.



The Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards recognizes the world's best information security companies, products and people, who are breaking through the crowded information security market. This year more than 3,700 nominations were evaluated on criteria spanning innovation, performance, ease of use, functionality, value, and impact. ReversingLabs Titanium Platform was chosen due to its unique “glass box,” human readable machine learning technology.

“We are honored to be recognized for our efforts to bring explainable threat intelligence to cybersecurity and machine learning,” said Mario Vuksan, CEO and Co-Founder, ReversingLabs. “Our glass box approach automates time-intensive threat research efforts and provides analysts with the transparency and level of detail they need both to quickly take action, and to refine their skills over time.”

About ReversingLabs

ReversingLabs helps Security Operations Center (SOC) teams identify, detect and respond to the latest attacks, advanced persistent threats and polymorphic malware by providing explainable threat intelligence into destructive files and objects.

ReversingLabs technology is used by the world’s most advanced security vendors and deployed across all industries searching for a better way to get at the root of the web, mobile, email, cloud, app development and supply chain threat problem, of which files and objects have become major risk contributors.

ReversingLab s Titanium Platform provides broad integration support with more than 4,000 unique file and object formats, speeds detection of malicious objects through automated static analysis, prioritizing the highest risks with actionable detail in only .005 seconds. With unmatched breadth and privacy, the platform accurately detects threats through explainable machine learning models, leveraging the largest repository of malware in the industry, containing more than 10 billion files and objects. Delivering transparency and trust, thousands of ‘human readable’ indicators explain why a classification and threat verdict was determined, while integrating at scale across the enterprise with connectors that support existing SIEM, SOAR, threat intelligence platform and sandbox investments, reducing incident response time for SOC analysts, while providing high priority and detailed threat information for hunters to take quick action.

Learn more at https://www.reversinglabs.com , or connect on LinkedIn or Twitter .

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com .