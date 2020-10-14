MamaMancini's Announces Milestone New Customer Authorizations at Tier-1 National Retailers

/EIN News/ -- New Authorizations at 898 Supermarket Locations Include Rollout with The Fresh Market, Hannaford Foods and Southeastern Foods for Plant-Based Meatballs made with Beyond Meat, Pasta Bowls, and Beef Meatballs and Sauce



EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated food products, today announced that it has secured milestone new product placements with tier-1 national retailer accounts for its Plant-Based Meatballs made with Beyond Meat®, Pasta Bowls, and Beef Meatballs and Sauce.

The Company successfully secured new authorizations for MamaMancini's Plant-Based Meatballs made with Beyond Meat at 159 The Fresh Market locations nationally. Additional placements with Hannaford Foods (189 locations in the Northeast), and Southeastern Foods (550 Winn Dixie/Bi-lo/Harvery's locations in the Southeast) include four pasta bowl items as well as its standard beef meatballs and sauce. These placements are expected to begin to ship at the end of the quarter ending October 31, 2020.

“We welcome the Fresh Market to our expanding portfolio of nationwide retailers offering our delicious plant-based meatballs made with Beyond Meat,” said Carl Wolf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MamaMancini’s. “These new placements are a testament to the continued traction of our strategy to target large supermarket chains to further diversify our customers base. We are pleased with the consistent progress that we have been able to achieve and look to completing the fiscal year ending January 31, 2021 on a strong note, creating sustainable value for our shareholders.”

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, meat loaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and pasta bowl kits, with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Sams Club, Whole Foods, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company also regularly maintains a direct-to-consumer presence through presentations on QVC. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission