COVID-19 traditional medicine research is important. This week, the Regional Expert Committee on Traditional Medicine for COVID-19 meets w/ researchers, experts & traditional health practitioners, for a 3-day virtual consultation on traditional medicine & COVID-19 in the Region.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.
You just read:
Coronavirus - Africa: Virtual Consultation on Traditional Medicine and COVID-19 in African Region
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.