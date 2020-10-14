Ceramic Injection Molding Market to Reach $746.2 Mn, Globally, by 2026, Says Allied Market Research

Rapid production & bulk production advantage, increase in demand for injection-molded ceramic products, low labor cost and less material wastage benefit drives the global ceramic injection molding market. By material type, the alumina segment held the largest market share in 2018. Whereas, by industry vertical, the healthcare segment dominated the market in 2018. Moreover, region wise, North America would manifest the fastest CAGR by 2026.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global ceramic injection molding industry was pegged at $375.0 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $746.2 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.8% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and wavering market trends.

Rapid production & bulk production advantage, increase in demand for injection-molded ceramic products, low labor cost and less material wastage benefit drives the global ceramic injection molding market. However, the threat of substitutes and longer production time along with high initial investment impede the market growth. On the other hand, further technological advancements are expected to offer innumerable opportunities to the market.

The global ceramic injection molding market is segmented on the basis of material, industry vertical, and region. By material type, the market is divided into alumina, zirconia, and others. The alumina segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than two-fifths of the global ceramic injection molding market. However, the zirconia segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

Based on industry vertical, the market is divided into industrial machinery, automotive, healthcare, electrical & electronics, consumer goods, and others. The healthcare segment is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. However, the automotive segment dominated the global ceramic injection molding market in 2018, contributing nearly one-fourth of the market.

Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than half of the global ceramic injection molding market. On the other hand, the market across North America is projected to register a CAGR of 8.2% during the study period.

The key players in this report include Kläger Spritzguss GmbH & Co. KG, CoorsTek, Inc., ARBURG GmbH + Co KG, Ortech Advanced Ceramics, Indo-MIM, MICRO, Nishimura Advanced Ceramics, OECHSLER AG, Paul Rauschert GmbH & Co. KG, and Morgan Advanced Materials plc.

