Automated Liquid Handling Market Is Expected to Reach $1.48 Billion by 2027: Says AMR

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Automated Liquid Handling Market was estimated at $763 million in 2019 and is expected to hit $1.48 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends.

High-end technological advancements associated with ALH systems, availability of improved and error-free ALH techniques, and increase in number of R&D activities fuel the growth of the global automated liquid handling market. On the other hand, laboratory budget constraints affect procurement of ALH systems and complex operability of latest liquid handling systems impede the growth to some extent. However, untapped potential of emerging markets and development of miniaturized ALH systems are expected to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

RT (Real-time) PCR is the ultimate method used to diagnose COVID-19. This factor has triggered lab automation during this pandemic, thereby boosting the global automated liquid handling market to a significant extent.

Also, there’s been a surge in need to process specimens faster with higher precision in automated liquid handlers that can manage the increased workload.

The global automated liquid handling market is analyzed across type, modality, procedure, end-user, and region. Based on type, the standalone segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2019 and is expected to retain its dominance by the end of 2027. The multi-instrument segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.3% throughout the forecast period.

Based on modality, the disposable tips segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2019 and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2027. Simultaneously, the fixed tips segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Based in region, North America held the major share in 2019, generating more than two-fifths of the global automated liquid handling market. At the same time, Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.3% till 2027. The other two region studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global automated liquid handling market report include Aurora Biomed Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Tecan Group Ltd., Corning Inc., Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Inc.), Eppendorf Ag, Gilson, Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., Hamilton Company, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Biotek Instruments, Inc.), and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

