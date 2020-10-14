Global Transformation of IPC’s Business Model Sparks New Growth at Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI)

/EIN News/ -- OLDSMAR, Fla., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI), a global technology service provider, today announced that it has partnered with IPC, a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the financial markets community, to augment and extend IPC’s world-class customer service and ensure the proper ongoing allocation of critical IT services.



As part of this business solution, GCI has partnered with IPC to develop a variety of workstreams into a customized and purpose-built service support model that includes IT managed services outsourcing. The collaboration allows IPC to achieve its branch realization objectives and enable financial markets participants to benefit from enhanced dedicated IT managed services.

GCI’s technical team includes members that are wholly dedicated to IPC-based initiatives many of whom are deployed onsite at various IPC client locations with many additional remote technical team resources deployed to manage project-specific events.

“IPC and GCI share a common vision for successful business alignment and enablement,” said Dave Brown, Chief Operating Officer at IPC. “We commenced this strategic initiative earlier this year to further grow our world-class organization and service delivery capabilities to elevate the customer experience.”

“GCI operates within a consultative and highly collaborative model with our customers as an extension of their organization,” said Jim Bradshaw, Chairman and CEO at Global Convergence. “We’ve collaborated with IPC since 2011 and continue to grow our relationship as a trusted advisor and partner to ensure predictable and positive outcomes in meeting IPC’s technology support requirements.”

“We are all about being on the journey along with the customer,” said Vic Berggren, CTO at Global Convergence. Our business relationships are win/win and mutually beneficial because we listen and align with our customers’ governance and processes. This ensures seamless implementation of projects and services as we solve complex network challenges together with and for our customers.”

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. IPC helps clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to help make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Visit ipc.com and follow IPC on Linkedin and Twitter (@IPC_Systems_Inc).

About Global Convergence, Inc.

Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) is a global Managed IT Lifecycle Services and Solutions company that specializes in resolving complex digital transformation challenges within geographically dispersed, mission-critical networks. GCI provides seamless IT support services worldwide, including within the most challenging regions around the globe. GCI maintains the following international industry certifications for quality, security and compliance: ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type II Attestation. Additionally, GCI has certified for the EU-US Privacy Shield Framework program.

To learn more, visit www.globalconvergence.com , or follow us at LinkedIn and Twitter .

