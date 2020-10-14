Forecast Report [2020-2026] Breast Reconstruction Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue

Key Companies Covered in the Breast Reconstruction Market Research Report Are ALLERGAN, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Sientra, Inc., GC Aesthetics, GROUPE SEBBIN SAS, POLYTECH Health, Aesthetics GmbH and Establishment Labs S.A and other key market players

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortune Business Insights offers a detailed overview of the global market in a report, titled “ Breast Reconstruction Market Size , Share And Global Trend By Product (Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Acellular Dermal Matrix, Others), By Placement (Submuscular Insertion, Subglandular Insertion, Dual-Plane Insertion), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others), And Geography Forecast Till 2026.”

The report on the breast reconstruction market thoroughly delineates several aspects of the market that are likely to have considerable influence on market growth. These aspects include opportunities, drivers, trends, restraints, and threats. Furthermore, the report offers a deep-dive assessment of the competitive landscape by pining different strategies and developments.

In order to offer an exhaustive analysis of the market, the report sheds light on market segregation. Our analysts have used primary and secondary sources to offer an in-depth analysis of the market.





The American Cancer Society states that women who undergo breast reconstruction surgery, later followed by radiation therapy, have lesser chances of breast cancer reoccurrence. These women have better survival rates, aiding to the growth of the global breast reconstruction market. Breast reconstruction not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of women but restores the emotional and social well-being of women.

As per a study conducted by the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or BCRF, breast cancer is highly prevalent among American women after skin cancer. This has led to the rising demand for lumpectomy and mastectomy surgical procedures, favouring the breast reconstruction market growth. Establishment Labs developed a Motiva implant integrated with SmoothSilk technology and researchers say that this is likely to be one of the safest implants.

Once the implant receives FDA approval, it will be available in the market from 2022. Not every woman suffering from breast cancer can undergo breast reconstruction. It depends on a multitude of factors which include the status of cancer stage and its treatment, overall health, body type, and lifestyle.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has shattered the economy worldwide. Many hospitals are exhibiting a lower number of beds for coronavirus positive patients. Until and unless a vaccine is discovered, we are unable to estimate the timeline up to when this situation would continue. Our elaborate research reports will help you in generating more revenues by choosing the correct strategy.





Breast Implants Procedures to See Higher Demand

A lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights states, “Among different product segments, breast implants are anticipated to cover the major part of the breast reconstruction market share. This is primarily owing to the increasing number of implant procedures across the world. The increasing consciousness regarding physical appearance along with rising disposable income is expected to drive the growth of the segments in the forthcoming years.”

Rising Prevalence of Obesity and Cancer to Propel growth in the North America Market

Considering regions, North America is expected to cover a major share in the global breast reconstruction market through the forecast years. Increasing emphasis on physical appearance is the primary factor expected to drive the market in this region. The rising prevalence of obesity and cancer is expected to fuel demand for breast reconstruction surgeries in the forthcoming years.

As per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, breast reconstruction was the most preferred surgery in the U.S. in 2017. With the introduction of technologically-advanced products, the market is likely to grow up to the next level over the projected horizon.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a higher CAGR owing to the rising developments in healthcare infrastructure. Soaring awareness about breast reconstruction is expected to fare well for the growth of the market. This, together with rising per capita income of people especially in developing economies, will give significant impetus to the market. This, in turn, is expected to spur the breast reconstruction market size in this region by 2026.





According to the report, some of the leading players operating in the global breast reconstruction market are mentioned below:

ALLERGAN

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Sientra, Inc.

GC Aesthetics

GROUPE SEBBIN SAS

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Establishment Labs S.A

Although the market is flourishing, however high cost associated with the surgery and awareness in some countries may hamper the growth of the market. Therefore, companies are planning to adopt different strategies in order to raise awareness and develop products at cost-effective rates. Some of the recent developments are mentioned below:

September 2018: Integrated Specialist Healthcare announced the launch of a first breast implant check clinic in Macquarie. The clinic offers a private consultation with experienced doctors and is cost-effective too.

June 2018: Cadogan Clinic announced the launch of the breast imaging system for breast reconstruction procedure. This new system is enabled with 4K augmented reality and helps patient to project their breast shape, size, and anatomy.

May 2019: American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery or ASAPS and RealSelf plan to launch an educational program to raise awareness about breast implant procedures.





Segmentation of the Global Breast Reconstruction Market:

By Product

• Breast Implants

• Tissue Expanders

• Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM)

• Others

By Placement

• Submuscular Insertion

• Subglandular Insertion

• Dual-Plane Insertion

By End User

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgery Centres

• Others

By Geography

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





