Working Mother Magazine Names Sandra Cho of Pointwealth Capital Management a 2020 Top Advisor Mom

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden State Wealth Management (“Golden State”), a registered investment advisor, is proud to acknowledge Sandra Cho, President of Pointwealth Capital Management, a DBA of Golden State, on her most recent accolade. Working Mother magazine and SHOOK Research1 named Sandra as one of their Top Advisor Moms for 2020. Golden State wants to congratulate Sandra on her newest achievement. We are proud to have her as part of the Golden State team.



After graduating from UC Irvine and UCLA respectively, Sandra worked at some of the largest institutions in the financial services industry and immediately made a name for herself. In 2015, she felt that it was time to go independent so that she could better serve her clients. “It is now my passion and purpose, and fiduciary responsibility, to help my clients reach the summit of their success,” said Sandra. That is when she joined Golden State Wealth Management. Since then she has garnered numerous awards including Forbes Top Female Financial Advisor 20202 and Women’s Choice Award® Financial Advisor 20193. Sandra currently resides in Southern California with her family.

“Sandra is an exceptional advisor and excellent partner for Golden State Wealth Management. Her combination of professional achievement and personal integrity are exactly what one looks for in a financial planner. We congratulate her for being awarded as one of Working Mother magazine’s Top Advisor Moms,” says Daniel R. Catone, Founder and CEO of Golden State.

About Golden State

The Golden State family of companies are SEC registered investment advisers dedicated to financial professionals and their clients. The firm’s initial company was founded in 2013 by a group of executives who collectively contribute over 50 years of industry experience and has partnered with advisors serving over $1.5 billion in brokerage and advisory assets4. Golden State’s infrastructure provides an extensive support network through succession planning, compliance oversight, dedicated transition support, a cost-efficient investment platform and a Turnkey Asset Management Program that seeks to provide its network of advisors with equity ownership opportunities. The Golden State family of companies maintain business alignments with LPL Financial, the nation’s largest independent broker/dealer5, Raymond James, TD Ameritrade and Charles Schwab, some of the nation’s largest independent custodians, who provide comprehensive tools and research necessary in today’s complex markets. Recognized as one of Orange County’s largest RIAs6, Golden State’s flagship office is located in South Coast Metro, California. With a goal to continue expanding offices across the country, Golden State is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors. To learn more visit www.teamgoldenstate.com.

About Pointwealth Capital Management

Pointwealth Capital Management is a boutique wealth management team focused on creating customized investment portfolios for each client’s unique situation. Our clients range from families of every walk of life to senior executives requiring complex financial solutions. We believe that every successful outcome begins with a plan, incorporates suitable strategies, and grows into an on-going dynamic relationship between the advisor and client. To learn more, visit www.pointwealthcm.com/.

1SHOOK Research considered women advisors with a child 21 or younger still living at home. Ranking algorithm is based on qualitative measures derived from telephone and in-person interviews and surveys: service models, investing process, client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations, etc.; and quantitative criteria, such as assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC. Neither SHOOK nor Working Mother receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking. For more information, see shookresearch.com.

2The Forbes ranking of America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors with a minimum of seven years of experience and weighing factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receives a fee in exchange for rankings.

3The Women’s Choice Award® by WomenCertified Inc. is a recognition award for advisors who provide quality service to their female clients. The Award is based on 17 objective criteria associated with providing quality service to women clients such as credentials, experience and a favorable regulatory history. Financial advisors may have paid a basic program fee to cover the cost of comprehensive review and client survey.

4As of April 2020.

5As reported in Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2019, based on total revenue.

6As reported in Orange County Business Journal, June 1, 2020, based on assets under management.

Golden State

201 E. Sandpointe, Suite 460

South Coast Metro, CA 92707

866-273-1563

www.TeamGoldenState.com

The financial advisors of Golden State Wealth Management are registered representatives with and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Golden State Wealth Management, a Registered Investment Advisor. Golden State and Pointwealth Capital Management are separate entities from LPL Financial.



