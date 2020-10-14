TULA Skincare Launches Millennial Focused ‘Ageless’ Franchise

Company disrupts the anti-aging category with clean clinical solutions that welcome millennials into the space with an innovative perspective on embracing skin at every age

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TULA Skincare, the leading clean clinical skincare brand powered by probiotics and superfoods, today announced the launch of its new 'Ageless' product franchise, as the Company continues its record-setting growth, to help disrupt the anti-aging category, which has seen little innovation, with a modern view on skin positivity and empowering everyone to embrace their skin at any age.



TULA’s Ageless franchise is a holistic extension of their new #EmbraceYourSkin initiative, challenging the perceptions of aging, while offering clean clinical skincare products developed to further the brand’s core belief of approaching beauty from the inside out. Whether consumers want to try these products for the first time or have already incorporated them into their skincare routine, the franchise offers clean solutions that address their needs.

With 32 being the average age of TULA’s core customers and ~75% under the age of 35, the company recently conducted a survey* learning that 50% of its primarily millennial respondents were interested in adding ‘anti-aging’ products to their routines, but with only 28% currently using them, revealing a whitespace in the market. As a result, TULA created a range of clean & effective products that combine the best that science and nature have to offer for aging skin concerns, with skin positive messaging that speaks to the millennial audience in a new way.

“We want to be the go-to brand for millennials who are entering the ageless category for the first time and are looking for clean products that are uniquely designed to meet the needs of the next stage of their skincare journey,” said Savannah Sachs, CEO of TULA Skincare. “There’s nothing ‘anti’ about aging - and we know from our recent Confidence Survey - which found that 70% of customers feel beauty ads degrade their self-confidence - that language matters. That’s why we’re looking to completely reimagine and rebrand this category with a fresh perspective that celebrates the concept of healthy skin at any age. Regardless of how old you are, or if you’ve used preventive products in the past, we believe there should be no shame in choosing to treat signs of aging, or choosing not to—we are proud to offer clean and clinically effective options if you choose to do so.”

The Ageless franchise features potent formulas packed with probiotics and superfoods and supercharged clean, plant-based retinol alternatives that deliver all the hard-hitting benefits of traditional anti-aging skincare products without causing irritation, making them more accessible to a wider range of skin types and conditions. TULA believes consumers should not have to choose between skincare that works and skincare that’s healthy, which is why their new Ageless franchise is retinol-free.

Launching with two new products and three existing products from the brand’s core range, the new line works to restore the skins’ health and prevent signs of premature aging by smoothing the appearance of wrinkles and improving the look of tone and texture. Leaning into clinically-proven ingredients such as peptides, squalane and bakuchiol, TULA’s powerful, innovative line features the following products:

NEW: Protect + Plump firming & hydrating face moisturizer: serving as the hero product for the new Ageless franchise, Protect + Plump is a potent daily ageless moisturizer that combines heavy hitting ingredients such as goji berry, bakuchiol, alfalfa sprouts, stevia and olive-derived squalane, with a weightless texture to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, target signs of premature aging, and protect and plump skin.

Protect + Plump firming & hydrating face moisturizer: serving as the hero product for the new Ageless franchise, Protect + Plump is a potent daily ageless moisturizer that combines heavy hitting ingredients such as goji berry, bakuchiol, alfalfa sprouts, stevia and olive-derived squalane, with a weightless texture to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, target signs of premature aging, and protect and plump skin. NEW: Wrinkle Treatment Drops retinol alternative serum: a truly innovative and powerful ageless dry-oil serum, the Wrinkle Treatment Drops retinol alternative serum is formulated with a blend of probiotics, prebiotics, clean plant-based retinol alternatives, smart peptides, ceramides and vitamins, that deeply conditions the skin and helps minimize the look of wrinkles and fine lines while also targeting signs of premature aging.

Wrinkle Treatment Drops retinol alternative serum: a truly innovative and powerful ageless dry-oil serum, the Wrinkle Treatment Drops retinol alternative serum is formulated with a blend of probiotics, prebiotics, clean plant-based retinol alternatives, smart peptides, ceramides and vitamins, that deeply conditions the skin and helps minimize the look of wrinkles and fine lines while also targeting signs of premature aging. Beauty Sleep overnight treatment: one of founder Dr. Roshini Raj’s favorite products ever, Beauty sleep is a potent ageless cream that combines probiotics, AHA’s & Vitamin C to target signs of premature aging, smooth the appearance of wrinkles and improve the look of tone and texture.

Revive & Rewind revitalizing eye cream: an ageless eye cream with powerful peptides that reduce the appearance of wrinkles and improves the look of firmness and elasticity, while hydrating the delicate skin around the eyes.

Instant De-Puff eye renewal serum: a potent and creamy yet lightweight ageless eye serum made to refresh & brighten the look of tired, aging eyes, with peptides, pink silk tree, sea algae and probiotics that helps to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and firm the look of skin.



All products in the new Ageless franchise are available for purchase nationwide on TULA.com and in ULTA Beauty stores on October 14, 2020. As part of the marketing campaign for the Ageless launch and TULA’s #EmbraceYourSkin movement, the Company is committed to no skin retouching on its brand marketing photography, which will be highlighted by a “Real Glow Badge” that certifies skin in a photo has not been retouched.

*Survey Parameters Include:

The TULA Confidence Survey was based on 10,350 total responses from consumers who have shopped at tula.com in the past, whose average age was 33. The survey consisted of 17 questions and included an incentive to participate.

About TULA Skincare

TULA, meaning “balance” in Sanskrit, is a brand built on the power of probiotics and superfoods. We believe that the same ingredients which are good for your body are also great for your skin. We focus on being healthy, not perfect and feeling confident in the skin you’re in. We are committed to bringing clean, clinically proven and effective skincare to the market. We look to research to determine which ingredients we do and do not include. Probiotics are a breakthrough innovation in skincare treatment because they deliver clinically proven results through their unique ability to soothe and calm skin inflammation and balance the microbiome. TULA is available on tula.com, at Ulta Beauty, QVC and in select Nordstrom stores. We are clean and proudly cruelty free.

Media Contacts



Sara Davis

TulaPR@icrinc.com

646-677-1826

Tarn Morrison

tarn@tula.com

917-932-5205

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7498a598-5181-4141-9a64-d771ec96451d