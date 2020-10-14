MariMed’s CEO to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Benzinga Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference on October 15th

/EIN News/ -- NORWOOD, Mass., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (MRMD:OTCQX) (the “Company” or MariMed), a leading multi-state cannabis and hemp operator focused on health and wellness, today announced that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer Bob Fireman will speak at the Benzinga Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference on Thursday, October 15th.



Mr. Fireman will participate in a fireside chat with Managing Director of Benzinga Cannabis Javier Hasse at 12:30 pm ET. Topics will include MariMed’s revenue spike in the robust Massachusetts and Illinois cannabis markets and the positive effect it has had on its consolidation strategy. The Company’s management will also conduct one on one meetings with institutional investors in the cannabis space, providing additional color on the Company’s growth strategy in an evolving regulatory and retail market.

Interested investors can find more information and register for the virtual event at this link.

To be added to the email distribution list, please email MRMD@kcsa.com with “MRMD” in the subject.

About MariMed:

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people through the use of cannabinoids and cannabis products. The Company develops, owns and manages seed-to-sale, state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units.

The Company is at the forefront of science and innovation through research developed by its lab technicians and medical advisors resulting in industry-leading products and brands, including "Betty's Eddies™”, “Nature’s Heritage™”, “Bourne Baking Co.", and “Kalm Fusion™”. These precision dosed products are focused on specific symptoms and conditions and are licensed and distributed across the country.

For additional information, visit marimedinc.com.

Important Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

