Sports Venues of Florida, Inc. (OTC:BTHR) Announces Revenues to Begin November 1, 2020 -- From Our eSports Tournaments and Our Ambassador Subscription Service For the Gamer That Wants To Earn Cash Prizes

TAMPA, FL, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, is excited to announce revenues will start being generated November 1, 2020. After four months of working on the Indie game scene allowing players to enter our tournaments free of charge, we are launching our Ambassador subscription service for the gamer that wants to earn cash prizes starting this November with “A November to Remember Tournament Series”! Gamers beginning November 1, 2020 will login to https://www.ggtoor.com/ and they will be prompted to pay an introductory subscription fee of $7.99 per month with a minimum subscription commitment of 6-months. This will be a limited time offer so gamers need to take advantage of this unprecedented low pricing. We are limiting this initial subscription offering to the first 10,000 gamers who sign up!

November to Remember will kick off with Tournaments offering game and prizes of $5,000 (five thousand dollars) each month. These tournament games will be announced shortly before November 1, 2020 and these tournaments will be AAA games and not the small indie games you are used to seeing Shadow Gaming sponsor.

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., has grown from a “Shell” Company to quickly becoming a dominant worldwide player in the eSports space. The Company has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars building a player database by sponsoring “Free” tournaments. The days of “Free” this and “Free” that are over. In addition, management and staff have been working diligently on a portal that has been written, coded and is 100% owned by the Company. When launched officially on November 1, 2020, our portal will be one of, if not the most comprehensive portal, for gamers in the world.

John V Whitman Jr, CEO/President of Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., had this to say, “Everything we have done to date has been building toward this moment. Our objective from day one was to get to revenue as quickly and cost effectively as possible and I am extremely excited to let our shareholders know that day has come. We are no longer a “Shell” Company thanks to our operating subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., and beginning November 1, 2020, we will start generating revenues. I know our investors, shareholders and supporters will embrace this news with the same enthusiasm they have demonstrated by their unwavering support over these past few months.”

Luis A. Arce, Shadow Gaming president, said, “We have built the most amazing team of professionals who in exchange for the opportunity of becoming valued team members of Sports Venues of Florida (BTHR), have dedicated their lives to developing a portal that will be unsurpassed globally. All this hard work and dedication has brought us to this moment, the moment we become a “Revenue Generating Enterprise”! Our entire team has built the back office to handle the anticipated global explosion of subscriptions, gamers and tournament sponsors we expect over the next weeks, months and years.”

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. In addition, the company plans on operating a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of Sports Venues of Florida, Inc.

For Additional Information Contact:

John V Whitman Jr.,

John@sportsvenues.net

https://sportsvenues.net/