Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 938 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,108 in the last 365 days.

Rain Therapeutics Announces Late-Breaker Oral Presentation at the 32nd EORTC-NCI-AACR Virtual Symposium

Oral presentation to highlight data from a Phase 1 dose escalation and expansion study of RAIN-32 in patients with liposarcoma, other solid tumors or lymphomas

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rain Therapeutics Inc., a privately-held, clinical stage biotechnology company focused on targeted therapies for patients with cancer, today announced a late-breaking presentation at the 32nd EORTC-NCI-AACR Virtual Symposium being held October 24-25, 2020. The oral presentation will provide an update on data from the Phase 1 clinical trial of RAIN-32 (Milademetan), an oral MDM2 inhibitor.

Additional presentation details can be found below:

Oral Presentation

Title: Milademetan, an oral MDM2 inhibitor, in well-differentiated/dedifferentiated liposarcoma: results from a phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors or lymphomas
Session Title: New Drugs on the Horizon
Presenter: Mrinal M. Gounder, M.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Session Date: Sunday, October 25
Session Time: 9:00 p.m. – 10:45 p.m. CET/4:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. EDT
Presentation Time: 10:00 p.m. CET/5:00 p.m. EDT

The session will be followed by a Q&A from 10:10 p.m.to 10:30 p.m. CET/5:10 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. EDT. Additional details can be found on the conference website.

About RAIN-32

RAIN-32 has been evaluated in patients with various solid tumors, acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), and has received Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of liposarcoma. RAIN-32 also has been evaluated in continuous and intermittent dose schedules that may offer a differentiated tolerability profile as compared to other MDM2 programs.

A separate clinical study for RAIN-32 is ongoing to evaluate safety and efficacy in patients with FLT3-ITD AML in combination with the FLT3 inhibitor, quizartinib. In addition, multiple investigator sponsored studies are being conducted by MD Anderson Cancer Center (MDACC) as well as National Cancer Center Hospital (NCCH) in Tokyo, Japan. 

About Rain Therapeutics Inc.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a privately-held biotechnology company developing targeted therapies for patients with cancer. Rain’s lead program is RAIN-32, a small molecule MDM2 inhibitor for patients with well-differentiated and de-differentiated liposarcoma, and other indications exhibiting MDM2 gene amplification or overexpression. RAIN-32 has completed clinical trials in certain solid tumors and hematological malignancies and has received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for patients with liposarcoma. Tarloxotinib, a hypoxia-activated pan-HER inhibitor is in clinical trials for patients with non-small cell lung cancer with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations and HER2 activating mutations, as well as a tumor-agnostic cohort for patients with NRG1, EGFR, HER2, and HER4 fusions. Rain is also developing a potential first-in-class inhibitor of RAD52 in the DNA Damage Response (DDR) pathway as a synthetic lethal strategy for tumors with BRCA1/2 mutations. For more information, visit www.rainthera.com.

Media Contact for Rain
Cait Williamson, PhD
LifeSci Communications
+1.646.751.4366
cait@lifescicomms.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Rain Therapeutics Announces Late-Breaker Oral Presentation at the 32nd EORTC-NCI-AACR Virtual Symposium

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.