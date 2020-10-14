Expanded Global Channel Partner Ecosystem Supports Infinidat’s Enterprise Revenue Growth in 2020

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading independent provider of enterprise-class storage solutions, has announced an increase year-over-year in the number of strategic global channel partners to nearly 400, in 2020. It has resulted in delivering innovative and apt data storage solutions required by businesses worldwide, during challenging times as well as strengthening Infinidat’s sales.



The storage, backup and business continuity solutions developed at Infinidat are designed for enterprise customers that engage with partners who add tangible business value and benefits. Infinidat’s considered collaborations with new and existing partners instills trust at every level – offering flexible commercial and consumption models alongside best-in-class technology to reduce the risk, cost, and complexity of our customers' most important asset – their data.

In 2020, the way businesses interact has significantly changed. To ensure the channel partner community is effectively supported during COVID-19, Infinidat held over 60 virtual events during the last six months. Despite the pivot to 100% virtual, the company has maintained a ‘business as usual’ stance with every channel partner.

Mitch Diodato, Channel Sales Director – North America at Infinidat: “Our North American channel partners are fundamental for delivering strategic growth in our key sectors. In addition, many of our new customers are identified initially through our effective partner collaborations, which amplify optimal routes to market. We continue to focus on investing in our partners, their people and empowering their businesses.”

Allen Shahdadi, Vice President of Global Sales at Sycomp: “Infinidat treats its partners like family and an extension of its team – both vendor and channel partners win when there is meaningful trust, incentives, and excellent enterprise solutions. The company has made prudent investments in their new virtual partner portal, which has helped our teams drive innovation and best practices to our customers.”

Mr. Shinichi Kotani, VP of Sales Division, at Marubeni Information Systems Co. Ltd., Japan: “We were impressed with the value of Infinidat’s Partner Program and delighted to see the quick uptake for its solutions within the marketplace, particularly in the finance and automotive sectors. Their online training, supplemented with virtual briefings, bring clarity and focus to our teams and consultants.”

Roberto Castelli, General Manager at BCLOUD: “Our customers take full advantage of Infinidat's innovative Partner Programs and virtual briefings, as our teams feel empowered to provide the best recommendations and choices, offering the perfect solutions based on the latest technology and in-depth knowledge available. They make us feel like one of their internal sales teams rather than a systems integrator or VAR. BCLOUD’s cooperation with Infinidat allows us to offer cutting-edge solutions for our enterprise customers.”

New Partner Portal Launched

Infinidat offers the same training and access to content for its internal teams as for partners, with transparent sharing of intelligence and market-leading solutions. Equipping partners with the data to remain front and center, across new technology and offerings such as Infinidat’s ‘elastic pricing models,’ have made the channel partner portal more accessible than ever.

Hanan Altif, Channel Partner Director – EMEA and APJ at Infinidat: "We nurture close ties and trust with all our partners across EMEA and APJ. For Infinidat’s existing business innovations, such as elastic pricing, where the customer receives the full storage capacity immediately but only pays for the capacity they actually use, we have developed additional channel incentives. This has allowed us to give our family of partners the best tools through which they can offer their customers creative solutions that are financially worthwhile – key to success in our current uncertain economies.”

