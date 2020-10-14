Well+Good Partners With Sophia Bush for New Video Series, “Need to Know”

Well+Good’s Wellness Video Channel Sees Strong Momentum, with more than 42 Million Video Views in 2020, to Date

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Well+Good , a leading health and wellness media brand known for its trend-spotting coverage and commitment to creating inclusive content accessible to all, has partnered with actor and activist Sophia Bush for the launch of a new video series, “Need to Know.” The “Need to Know” video series will cut through the confusion surrounding COVID-19 and answer the Well+Good community’s biggest questions on the topic. In each weekly episode, Bush will interview health experts, including: Darien Sutton, MD/MBA; Esther Odekunle, PhD; Raven Baxter, PhD; and Jessica Malaty Rivera, MS in order to distill down the information viewers need to know about getting through the next phase of this pandemic. With the launch of each episode, Bush will release an extended conversation with each expert on her successful podcast, “Work In Progress,” diving even deeper into these important topics. “Need to Know” launches today and will tackle additional topics in the coming months, such as the 2020 election, climate change, reproductive health, and more.



This new show comes during a banner year for Well+Good’s video channels, which have experienced an increase of over 300% year-over-year in video views in August 2020, and over 275% subscriber growth in the same time period, reaching 250,000 subscribers on YouTube. Some of Well+Good’s top performing video content includes at-home workouts, cooking, and at-home beauty content.

“Growing Well+Good’s video programming has been a major priority for the brand over the last two years,” said Kate Spies, General Manager of Well+Good. “Video is an incredibly important part of our content footprint and has become a gateway through which many people discover our brand for the first time. It’s also key in our commitment to creating wellness content that is free and accessible to as many people as possible, and representative of our diverse community. From one flagship nutrition series, ‘You Verse Food’, to 12 series spanning cooking, fitness, beauty, travel and self-care, we are proud of what we have grown over the last 24 months.”

“Need to Know” joins “Zoe Tries It All” and “Cook With Us” as new series to Well+Good’s video roster in 2020. To view more Well+Good videos, visit https://www.youtu b e.com/c/Wellandgood/ .

About Well+Good:

Well+Good is a leading health and wellness brand known for its journalistic approach to content and ahead-of-the-curve trend-spotting. Well+Good is committed to creating inclusive content that makes health and wellness accessible to all and aims to amplify different perspectives, experiences, and stories. The female-founded company, bootstrapped since its debut in 2010, has been recognized as a vertical media leader and was named to Fast Company's 2018 Most Innovative Companies list. The brand also creates high-quality consumer events, including its Well+Good Talks and Well+Good Retreats series. For more information, visit www.wellandgood.com .

About Leaf Group:

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com .

