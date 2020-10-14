TÜV Rheinland de Mexico Granted MRA for NOM-001-SCFI-2018

MRA for Exports to Mexico for NOM-001-SCFI-2018, extended to TUV Rheinland offices worldwide

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TUV Rheinland, a leader in independent testing, inspection and certification, today announced it has been granted a Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) for NOM-001-SCFI-2018 (safety testing) by Mexico's Direccion General de Normas (DGN). NOM-001-SCFI-2018 is required for products like AV equipment, electronics, household appliances, power supplies, information technology equipment, and other similar equipment. The MRA will be utilized to validate and certify the following standards using IEC reports from TUV Rheinland global offices for NOM-001-SCFI-2018:



IEC 60065:2014. Audio, Video and similar electronic apparatus - Safety requirements

IEC 60335-1:2014. Household and similar electrical appliances - Safety - Part 1: General requirements

IEC 62040-1:2013. Uninterruptible power systems (UPS) – Part-1: General and safety requirements for UPS

IEC 60950-1:2015. Information technology equipment –Safety –Part 1: General requirements

IEC 62368-1: 2018. Audio/video, information and communication technology equipment – Safety Requirements

IEC 62115: 2.0. Electronic toys safety.

For any manufacturer wishing to export goods to Mexico, the NOM mark is mandatory to enter the Mexican market. This MRA is extended to all other TUV Rheinland laboratories worldwide, including Japan, China, Taiwan and North America. That means testing can be done locally, where it is more convenient for the manufacturer. The IEC reports will be accepted for NOM certification, saving significant time and cost to get products to market.

“We are very excited to gain the Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) for NOM-001-SCFI-2018,” says Gabriel Mata, Manager for Products at TUV Rheinland in Mexico. “With the MRA, we now have the capabilities to assist our customers from around the world in opportunities to expand their product market access and grow their profitability.”

All international Certification Bodies were notified on August 12, 2020 that the draft Equivalency Agreement (EA) for NOM -001-SCFI-2018 will not be published into law until a reciprocity agreement clause is accepted by all North American governments in compliance with the July 1, 2020 Quality Infrastructure Law. Since the old agreement will no longer be valid, customers can leverage this MRA to access the Mexican Market.

If you would like more information about using this MRA or would like to discuss transferring an open NOM for your Certificate of Compliance to full NOM-001 certification, please contact us. A TUV Rheinland Market Access specialist can adjust your test plan from Mexico to another country where TUV Rheinland has an accredited laboratory or answer any additional questions you may have.

About TUV Rheinland

TÜV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services, founded nearly 150 years ago. The group maintains a worldwide presence of more than 20,000 people. The independent experts stand for quality and safety for people, technology and the environment in nearly all aspects of life. TÜV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products and services, oversees projects, and helps to shape processes and information security for companies. Its experts train people in a wide range of careers and industries. To this end, TÜV Rheinland employs a global network of approved labs, testing and education centers. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com

