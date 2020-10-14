Outdoor Learning Grants up to $1500 available to Maine PreK-12 Schools – Apply by 10/19

The Maine Environmental Education Association (MEEA) is pleased to be offering mini-grants to Maine educators and schools to support outdoor learning during the 2020/21 school year. Teachers and schools from across Maine who need support to build and expand their classes outdoors are encouraged to apply.

Eligibility Criteria: All Maine Public (Pre-K -12) teachers and schools are invited to apply but preference will be given to schools with a high need (determined using most recent Maine DOE % Eligible Free & Reduced Lunch data)

Applicants can submit a request for up to $1,500

Other Important Information for your consideration before applying:

Only one grant made per school

We have limited funding we aim to distribute funds across the state

All funds must be spent by April 15, 2021

Reporting must be completed by April 30, 2021

How can this funding be used to advance outdoor learning in your school?

Purchasing gear for outdoor learning (like buckets, nets, individual learning kits etc)

Mud suits/protective outerwear

Professional development for outdoor classrooms

Training for outdoor education for staff

Outdoor classroom infrastructure (picnic benches, tents, etc.)

Other ideas will be considered (with explanation)

Application Due: October 19th 11:59 pm. Please note: You need to complete and submit the grant application using this google form. This document helps you see all the questions ahead of time so you can prepare your answers before you submit them in the google online form. More info here.

Other Resources to Support You!:

The Maine Environmental Education Association is also part of the Nature Based Education Consortium (NBEC) where we work with organizations, schools and educators across the state to build policy and structures to advance outdoor learning for ALL Maine youth. At NBEC we have built an outdoor learning online portal that has training videos, funding opportunities and resources to help you implement outdoor learning and to assist you in making the case for expanded outdoor and environmental learning in your school. https://www.nbeconsortium.com/outdoor-learning-schools