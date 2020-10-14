Bishop Fox Wins Threat Intelligence Innovation of the Year Award in 2020 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

Continuous Attack Surface Testing (CAST) Delivers Unprecedented Visibility Into an Organization’s Security Posture

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bishop Fox, the largest private professional services firm focused on offensive security testing, announced today that its Continuous Attack Surface Testing (CAST) solution was named the winner of the “Threat Intelligence Innovation of the Year” award by the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program this year. A back-to-back win for the company, Bishop Fox’s open-source penetration testing tool, Eyeballer, received the CyberSecurity Breakthrough award for “Web Filtering and Control Solution of the Year” in 2019.



Introduced in February 2020, the first-of-its kind CAST subscription service combines a next-generation attack platform with expert-driven penetration tests to deliver unprecedented visibility into an organization’s security posture. Leveraging human expertise and cutting-edge technology, the CAST service enables businesses to scale their testing capabilities and assess and exploit more sophisticated vulnerabilities in a greater number of categories that matches (and surpasses) the speed and persistence of real-world attackers. With CAST’s human operators serving as an extension of the security team, businesses can expand their security capabilities and improve their overall security posture.

“CAST is changing the way companies approach their offensive security testing, and we are extremely grateful to be recognized again by the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program,” said Vincent Liu, co-founder and CEO of Bishop Fox. “We’re driven by advancing the industry and helping to change the way we think of security – from reactionary to defending forward to prevent attacks from the start. We approach every engagement by acting as an extension of our clients’ security team, partnering alongside them to uncover unknown risks in their attack surfaces and, most importantly, helping them prevent future attacks so they can finally get ahead of the bad guys.”

The annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program aims to perform the most comprehensive evaluation of cybersecurity companies and solutions in the market today, honoring excellence and recognizing innovation, hard work, and success in a range of information security and leadership categories. This year's program attracted more than 3,700 nominations from all over the world.

About Bishop Fox

Bishop Fox is the largest private professional services firm focused on offensive security testing. Since 2005, the firm has provided security consulting services to the world's leading organizations — working with over 25% of the Fortune 100 — to help secure their products, applications, networks, and cloud resources with penetration testing and security assessments. In February 2019, Bishop Fox closed $25 million in Series A funding from ForgePoint Capital, which will allow the company to continue to grow its research capabilities and develop next generation offensive security technologies like CAST. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ and has offices in Atlanta, GA; San Francisco, CA; New York, NY; and Barcelona, Spain.

