WindESCo Enters European Market with New Leader and Office in Seville, Spain

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- WindESCo, the leading provider of wind energy performance optimization solutions, today announces its expansion into the European wind energy market. Óscar Pérez, a seasoned renewable energy sales executive, will join the company as director of sales for Europe and will head up an office located in Seville, Spain.



“With over 182 GW of wind capacity operating on the continent, the European wind energy market is the most mature and important market globally. Our analytics platform has found improvement potential on the projects we have completed in Europe so far. Óscar’s proven track record in sales and working for leading companies in the renewable energy sector, along with his experience and network of contacts, will allow WindESCo to expand and grow its customer portfolio across Europe,” said Mo Dua, founder and CRO of WindESCo.

Pérez offers more than 18 years of experience in bringing digital solutions to wind farm owners, operators and asset managers. With a master’s degree in IT engineering from the University of Seville, Pérez has an impressive track record of scaling software companies that provide solutions for the renewable energy sector. Starting his career as a software developer and project manager for Isotrol, Pérez successively took on the responsibilities of international business development and then rose to country manager, U.K. and U.S., for the company. Since 2017, Pérez has been leading Southern Europe and Latin America sales for Greenbyte AB. He has led sales not only in Spain, Italy, Portugal and the U.K. but also the U.S.A. and Latin American countries.

Pérez said, “I am really excited to join WindESCo. From the first time I met them I have been impressed by their solutions and their results, proving a clear return on investment for their customers. I look forward to helping WindESCo scale in the European market. I am confident we provide the right solutions for European wind operators and owners. Renewables is definitely the best way to fight climate change, so the more profitable renewable plants are, the more will be built and operated. I can’t think of a better motivation to go to work every day.”



About WindESCo, Inc.

WindESCo is the leading renewable energy performance analytics company. The company’s mission is to maximize the performance of its customers’ assets, ensuring every renewable asset achieves its optimum energy production and reliability. WindESCo has successfully combined wind domain expertise and AI, with the goal of partnering with wind plant owners to increase their plant outputs. Additional information about WindESCo can be found at www.windesco.com .

