Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. to Host Virtual Roadshow on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

/EIN News/ -- CORSICANA, TX, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME 2 C") a leading environmental technologies firm, will host a virtual roadshow on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



Richard MacPherson, President and CEO of ME 2 C, will present an overview of the business model and growth initiatives. The webinar will be accompanied by a presentation and followed by a question and answer session, which can be accessed via the webcast link or dial-in numbers below.

To access the webinar, please use the following information:

Date: Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Dial-in: 1-866-548-4713

International Dial-in: 1-323-794-2093

Conference Code: 1236338

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141945

A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will run through November 25, 2020 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 1236338. The replay can also be viewed through the webinar webcast link above.

About Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (ME 2 C®)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove power plant emissions, providing performance guarantees and leading-edge emissions services. ME 2 C has developed patented technology and proprietary products that have been shown to achieve emissions removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while maintaining and/or increasing unit output and preserving the marketability of fly-ash for beneficial use. For more information, please visit www.midwestemissions.com .

ME 2 C Contact:

Stacey Hyatt

Corporate Communications

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp.

Main: 614-505-6115 x-1001

Direct: 404-226-4217

shyatt@midwestemissions.com