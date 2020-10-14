Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 959 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,112 in the last 365 days.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. to Host Virtual Roadshow on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

/EIN News/ -- CORSICANA, TX, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME2C") a leading environmental technologies firm, will host a virtual roadshow on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Richard MacPherson, President and CEO of ME2C, will present an overview of the business model and growth initiatives. The webinar will be accompanied by a presentation and followed by a question and answer session, which can be accessed via the webcast link or dial-in numbers below.

To access the webinar, please use the following information:

Date:                                     Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Time:                                    11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Dial-in:                                 1-866-548-4713

International Dial-in:          1-323-794-2093

Conference Code:              1236338

Webcast:                              http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141945

A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will run through November 25, 2020 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 1236338. The replay can also be viewed through the webinar webcast link above.

About Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (ME2C®)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove power plant emissions, providing performance guarantees and leading-edge emissions services. ME2C has developed patented technology and proprietary products that have been shown to achieve emissions removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while maintaining and/or increasing unit output and preserving the marketability of fly-ash for beneficial use. For more information, please visit www.midwestemissions.com.

ME2C Contact:
Stacey Hyatt
Corporate Communications
Midwest Energy Emissions Corp.
Main: 614-505-6115 x-1001
Direct: 404-226-4217
shyatt@midwestemissions.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Greg Falesnik or Luke Zimmerman
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-385-6449
MEEC@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

Primary Logo

You just read:

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. to Host Virtual Roadshow on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.