Coronavirus - African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,592,549) deaths (38,868), and recoveries (1,318,132)
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,592,549) deaths (38,868), and recoveries (1,318,132) by region:
Central (58,921 cases; 1,098 deaths; 52,429 recoveries): Burundi (529; 1; 472), Cameroon (21,333; 423; 20,117), CAR (4,855; 62; 1,924), Chad (1,321; 92; 1,120), Congo (5,156; 92; 4,400), DRC (10,872; 276; 10,249), Equatorial Guinea (5,066; 83; 4,954), Gabon (8,860; 54; 8,298), Sao Tome & Principe (929; 15; 895).
Eastern (187,017; 3,545; 116,606): Comoros (496; 7; 484), Djibouti (5,428; 61; 5,362), Eritrea (414; 0; 372), Ethiopia (85,718; 1,305; 39,307), Kenya (41,937; 787; 31,340), Madagascar (16,754; 237; 16,124), Mauritius (407; 10; 361), Rwanda (4,908; 32; 4,130), Seychelles (148; 0; 144), Somalia (3,864; 99; 3,089), South Sudan (2,798; 55; 2,604), Sudan (13,691; 836; 6,764), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (9,945; 95; 6,347).
Northern (400,109; 12,167; 304,161): Algeria (53,242; 2,112; 37,492), Egypt (104,787; 6,071; 97,841), Libya (44,985; 656; 25,007), Mauritania (7,565; 163; 7,301), Morocco (156,946; 2,685; 131,462), Tunisia (32,556; 478; 5,032), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26).
Southern (763,958; 19,384; 680,589): Angola (6,680; 222; 2,761), Botswana (3,515; 20; 853), Eswatini (5,696; 114; 5,337), Lesotho (1,822; 42; 961), Malawi (5,827; 181; 4,688), Mozambique (10,258; 73; 7,880), Namibia (12,000; 129; 10,120), South Africa (694,537; 18,028; 625,574), Zambia (15,587; 345; 14,783), Zimbabwe (8,036; 230; 7,632).
Western (182,544; 2,674; 164,347): Benin (2,411, 41; 1,973), Burkina Faso (2,305; 63; 1,581), Cape Verde (7,254; 77; 6,210), Côte d'Ivoire (20,183; 120; 19,860), Gambia (3,632; 117; 2,543), Ghana (47,126; 310; 46,469), Guinea (11,134; 70; 10,347), Guinea-Bissau (2,385; 40; 1,728), Liberia (1,371; 82; 1,251), Mali (3,297; 132; 2,544), Niger (1,203; 69; 1,124), Nigeria (60,655; 1,116; 52,006), Senegal (15,307; 315; 13,508), Sierra Leone (2,309; 72; 1,738), Togo (1,972; 50; 1,465).
*Africa numbers are taken from official RCC and Member State reports.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).