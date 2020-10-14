Forecast [2019-2026] Epigenetics Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Report

Key Companies Covered in the Epigenetics Market Research Report Are Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Novartis AG and other key market players

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global epigenetics market is set to gain impetus from the increasing governmental and institutional collaborations worldwide for the study of cancer. These organizations are also providing funds to develop innovative methods of treatment and disease diagnosis.

This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Epigenetics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Instruments, Consumables), By Technology (DNA Methylation, Histone Methylation, Histone Acetylation, Others), By Application (Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Others), By End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organisations, Others)Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

Rising Prevalence of Cancer to Accelerate Growth

The University Hospitals Southampton NHS Foundation Trust (U.K.) and the University of Southampton bagged around USD 1.57 million in February 2016 to conduct genomics and genetics research activities associated with infectious diseases and cancer. Such initiatives by the regulatory bodies across the globe would contribute to the epigenetics market growth in the coming years. In addition to that, the rising usage of epigenetics to diagnose and treat oncology diseases would drive the market.

Also, the increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide is set to be one of the biggest growth drivers. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared that the around 14.1 million people were suffering from cancer in 2012. This number will surge and go up to 19.3 million by the end of 2025. As per the American Cancer Society, the number of new cases of cancer in the U.S. was 1,685,210 in 2016. But, it increased to 1,688,780 in the year 2017. However, the instruments required in the field of epigenetics are very expensive. It may hamper the market growth.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Increasing Disposable Income of People to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Based on region, the market is divided into the Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Amongst these, North America and Europe dominated in 2018 in terms of epigenetics market share. This growth is attributable to the increasing funding by the governments of various countries in these regions for conducting research on epigenetics.

Besides, the ongoing advancements in diagnostic procedures, as well as presence of numerous innovative healthcare facilities would propel growth in both regions. The Medical Research Council, for instance, provided funds worth USD 113.9 million to Barts Cancer Institute’s Centre for Haemato-Oncology (U.K.) to conduct studies on epigenetics and their importance in the treatment of cancer.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is set to exhibit considerable growth throughout the forthcoming years backed by the rising number of awareness programs regarding early diagnosis in the developing nations, such as China and India. Additionally, rising number unmet of clinical needs of patients, as well as surging disposable income of the masses would contribute to the growth.





Key Players Are Focusing on Developing Epigenetics Tests to Detect Coronavirus

The complex nature of epigenetic processes and coronavirus are currently being studied by a large number of healthcare institutions. Some of the scientists are looking thoroughly into the effects of coronavirus on the regulation of the human genome. Below are two of the most recent industry developments:

April 2020 : The Icahn School of Medicine located at Mount Sinai is currently conducting research to develop an epigenetics test. It would help in the early detection of coronavirus.

: The Icahn School of Medicine located at Mount Sinai is currently conducting research to develop an epigenetics test. It would help in the early detection of coronavirus. April 2020: Researchers of the University of Copenhagen mentioned that lung disease, cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, obesity, and diabetes are the major risk factors for Covid-19 infection. According to them, by analyzing DNA methylation of epigenetics markers, the risk factors of specific diseases can be quantified.





Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the manufacturers of epigenetics. They are as follows:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Novartis AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Other prominent companies





Global Epigenetics Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

• Instruments

• Consumables (Enzymes, Reagents, Kits, etc.)

By Technology

• DNA Methylation

• Histone Methylation

• Histone Acetylation

• Others

By Application

• Oncology

• Infectious Diseases

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• Others

By End User

• Academic & Research Institutes

• Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies

• Contract Research Organisations

• Others

By Geography

• North America (USA, Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





