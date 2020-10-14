Mydecine Innovations Group subsidiary NeuroPharm Engages FreeMind Group to Access Non-Dilutive Global Funding Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroPharm, Inc. (“NeuroPharm”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc., (CSE: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) announced today it has engaged FreeMind Group LLC to assist NeuroPharm in securing non-dilutive funding opportunities globally.



NeuroPharm™ is developing a unique and proprietary set of pharmaceutical and natural health products addressing mental wellness in vulnerable populations including Veterans, emergency medical services personnel and other high-risk constituencies. In collaboration with its strategic partners, NeuroPharm is deploying evidence-based medicine in the establishment of psilocybin-based therapies addressing the unmet needs of high-risk constituents. NeuroPharm is focused on developing unique and proprietary technologies to treat various mental health conditions frequently experienced by veterans such as PTSD, depression, addiction, anxiety, and panic disorders as well as migraine and cluster headaches.

A wide range of government and private non-dilutive funding sources are available for the disorders being addressed by NeuroPharm. FreeMind Group has the expertise to identify these funding sources and to assist NeuroPharm throughout the funding process, from the preparation and submission of funding applications to pre-award negotiations.

“As we advance our internal programs, it is important to continue to drive new scientific discoveries and collaborations across the NeuroPharm platform. To this end, FreeMind is an important strategic addition to our team. Dr. Rakesh Jetly, Chief Medical Officer; Rob Roscow, Chief Science Officer of Mydecine Innovations Group will manage this collaboration,” said Josh Bartch, Chief Executive Officer.

“FreeMind can play an important role for us,” said Mr. Bartch. “Much of the work we will conduct fits well within the mandate of many organizations that provide non-dilutive funding. FreeMind has a strong track record and is highly regarded by academia, industry, and the funding organizations. This should provide Mydecine Innovations Group with greater opportunities for success in the grant funding process.”

The Company further announces that its board of directors has approved the settlement of a principal amount of $847,500.00 in debt for services rendered through the issuance of common shares (the "Debt Settlement"). Pursuant to the Debt Settlement, the Company issued 3,684,783 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.23 per Share to a creditor of the Company. All securities issued will be subject to a statutory hold period which will expire on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About FreeMind LLC

Established in 1999, FreeMind is the largest consulting group of its kind working with academics and industry alike. FreeMind assists in maximizing potential to receive funding from non-dilutive sources such as the NIH, DOD, NSF, FDA, BARDA, as well as private foundations. FreeMind assists in the guiding of non-dilutive funding efforts from identification of the most suitable opportunity through to submission and subsequent award. FreeMind has garnered its clients over $1.5 billion to date. Awards range from $150,000 to $150 million per project.

About Mydecine Innovations Group Inc.

Mydecine Innovations Group™ (CSE: MYCO) is a publicly traded life sciences syndicate, with offices in Denver, CO, USA and Vancouver, BC, Canada. Mydecine’s biotech platform is dedicated to the development and production of adaptive pathway medicine and natural health products all stemming from mushrooms. Mydecine’s experienced multi-talented team has the dynamic capabilities to oversee all areas of Schedule I drug development, including but not limited to synthesis, genetic research, delivery mechanism design, clinical trial execution; through to worldwide product commercialization, marketing, and spore-to-sale distribution of cGMP psilocybin API’s and non-psychedelic medicinal fungi. By leveraging strategic partnerships with global scientific, medical, clinical, and Veteran organizations; Mydecine is well positioned at the forefront of naturally derived medicine, alternative therapeutics, and fungtional™ mushroom vitality consumer goods. Our portfolio of unified companies, including Mydecine Health Sciences™, Mindleap Health™, and NeuroPharm™ focus together on providing innovative and effective solutions that can help millions of people live a healthier quality life.

