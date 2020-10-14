Tennessee Police Department Selects Rekor to Improve Community Safety

Collierville, TN, will Use Vehicle Recognition Service and Mobile Application

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc, (REKR) (“Rekor”) (the “Company”) a Maryland-based company providing real-time roadway intelligence through AI-driven decisions, today announced that the Collierville, Tennessee, Police Department selected Rekor to provide vehicle recognition services supporting public safety in their community.



The engagement includes Watchman Go, a first of its kind mobile app that processes on the device, delivering instantaneous results. In addition to the installation of 17 camera systems, supported by Rekor’s Watchman back office platform, the mobile app will give Collierville police officers convenient access to accurate real time vehicle recognition wherever their smart phones can go, including remote areas and underground garages.

“We’ve structured our pricing and service offerings to be accessible and affordable for a variety of clients, providing a multiple of performance at a fraction of the cost compared to existing OCR-based systems. Rekor can provide a complete turnkey system for an entire municipality, including cameras, sophisticated vehicle recognition services and a mobile application. By leveraging existing cameras, the cost can be even less,” said Robert Berman, Rekor Systems CEO. “We are excited for our partnership with the Collierville Police Department and our expanded presence in law enforcement across Tennessee.”

Mt. Juliet, TN, located near Nashville, currently uses Rekor to augment their existing law enforcement capability and has seen great success over the life of the program. With its proximity to Memphis, Collierville experiences a similar mixture of crime-related incidents that Rekor’s technology can help to mitigate.

Rekor’s AI-based technology expands the capabilities of basic license plate recognition systems by providing data on vehicle make, model, color and direction of travel. Watchman Go will augment its existing suite of AI-driven services through a new mobile application. The app will be operational in Collierville and will enable a cell phone camera to be used as a handheld ALPR tool, capturing images and recognizing license plates of vehicles at crime scenes, parking lots, roadways, or special events. This capability will greatly enhance the effectiveness of law enforcement officers on foot, bicycle or in a patrol vehicle.

“In addition to our unique pricing and service delivery model, we also provide clients the ability to fully control and manage their own data,” continued Berman. “This sets us apart from our competitors by allowing jurisdictions to adhere and adjust to any relevant policies and laws concerning data privacy and chain of custody. Our architecture also includes an advanced interface that permits secure data sharing with neighboring agencies, regardless of the systems that they use.”

“We are looking forward to bringing Rekor into Collierville as a technology partner to help us focus on vehicle-based crimes, including stolen vehicles, illegal weapons transport, and wanted felons,” said Chief Dale Lane of the Collierville Police Department. “We anticipate we will see many of the same benefits this technology has brought to other police departments across the United States, allowing our officers to be even more strategic when engaging suspects, and overall helping us improve community safety. Rekor’s technology will further enhance public safety in what is already one of America’s safest cities.”

Collierville selected Rekor over several of the leading competitors’ solutions in the market. Rekor will begin implementation before the end of October, with an expected completion date by year-end.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor (Nasdaq: REKR) is a Maryland-based company providing real-time roadway intelligence through AI-driven decisions. Rekor provides commercial and government customers with actionable, real-time vehicle recognition data to enable informed decisions to be made faster and provide better outcomes. Rekor is transforming industries like Public Safety, Customer Experience and Smart Cities in more than 70 countries across the globe with smarter, quicker, cost-competitive vehicle recognition solutions for security, revenue discovery and recovery, public safety, electronic toll collection, brand loyalty, parking operations, logistics, and traffic management. We use the power of artificial intelligence to analyze video streams and transform them into AI-driven decisions by our clients. Our machine learning software can turn most IP cameras into highly accurate and affordable vehicle recognition devices used to help protect lives, increase brand loyalty and enhance operations and logistics, without the need to install expensive new infrastructure. We make what was once considered impossible, possible. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekor.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements concerning Rekor Systems, Inc. and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," by the negative of these terms or by other similar expressions. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, particularly as a result of various risks and other factors identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Important factors that could have such a result include a decline or weakness in general economic conditions, an outbreak of hostilities, the ongoing pandemic and responses thereto related to COVID-19, a decline or volatility in the securities markets or regulatory changes or other adverse developments with respect to the markets for the Company’s products and services or an inability to obtain adequate financing. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.

