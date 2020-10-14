Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Stingray to Release its Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) will release its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, after the markets close. Management will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results the next day, November 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. 

Details of the Conference Call

Via the internet at www.stingray.com

Via telephone: (877) 223-4471 or (647) 788-4922

Conference Call Rebroadcast

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, December 15, 2020, by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and entering passcode 7998250.

About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 150 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com.

Contact information:

Mathieu Peloquin
Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications
Stingray Group Inc.
(514) 664-1244, ext. 2362
mpeloquin@stingray.com 

