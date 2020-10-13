Blue Prism announces Service Assist, automating next generation contact centres with an AI-Powered digital workforce that transforms customer experiences

Addressing the increasing demands of customer contact centres and call centre agent productivity, Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM) (https://investors.BluePrism.com) today announced the availability of Blue Prism Service Assist (https://bit.ly/3dkWsUq). This new offering delivers a real-time, unified 360-degree view of all customer interactions helping free up agents so they can be more responsive, empathetic and engaging, to better serve customers.

Service Assist empowers contact centre agents by automating system tasks that simplify and guide customer interaction tasks including searching databases, scheduling callbacks, and updating customer records. By providing a secure, scalable and centrally managed digital workforce (robots that act as a digital assistant to contact centre agents), Blue Prism is poised to revolutionise today’s contact centre ecosystem by offering a complete end-to-end automation solution. These capabilities also include supporting attended automation, digital workforce orchestration as well as integration with AI and machine learning tools to accelerate customer services. The result is streamlined contact centre operations, increased agent satisfaction, and higher customer satisfaction.

"Contact centres are the frontline of the customer experience,” says Linda Dotts, Blue Prism’s Chief Partner Strategy Officer. “Consumers today are demanding that all modes of interaction are seamless between virtual channels and live agents, but all customer support teams face challenges, including legacy systems, high staff attrition, at home agents and cost minimisation. This is where Service Assist comes into play."

Optimising the customer experience

With a business-led front end and an IT-governed backend, Service Assist offers contact centre teams increased functionality and security while significantly reducing Average Handling Times (AHT) and improving First Call Resolution (FCR). Service Assist gives agents an efficiency boost in the following ways:

Supports end-to-end digital workflows by integrating and embedding Service Assist screens directly into the customer’s choice of web-based agent interfaces or broader CRM, ERP and BPM platforms.

No coding required—if there is a change in the business process that a digital worker is performing, the change can quickly and easily be configured with minimal downtime.

Provides flexible architecture deployment options including on-premises, cloud or hybrid.

Execute drag and drop simplicity with Blue Prism’s Digital Exchange (DX) (https://bit.ly/3dpxwer) enables the add-in of intelligent automation and AI capabilities to automate processes.

“2020 continues to be the perfect storm for change and disruption in the global contact centre industry,” says Paul Stockford, Chief Analyst at Saddletree Research. “Our January 2020 survey of customer service professionals revealed that 12 percent of the industry was already focused on introducing AI-enabled automation solutions such as Blue Prism in 2020, joining the 16 percent of contact centres that have already deployed automation. The pandemic, however, has caused a dramatic spike in demand for automated solutions, which now represent a market segment that is expected to reach a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 64.2 percent from 2020 to 2024.”

Blue Prism will feature Service Assist at this year’s ICMI Contact Center Virtual Expo (https://bit.ly/2H2nq6Y), October 13-14.

