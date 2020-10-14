Arrests Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 3200 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce arrests have been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Sunday, October 11, 2020, in the 3200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 2:20 pm, the suspects forcibly entered an unoccupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers.

On Sunday, October 11, 2020, 46 year-old Ondris Cobbs, of no fixed address, and 33 year-old Shanta Gaston, of Northwest, DC, were arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

