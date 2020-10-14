Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Knife) Offense: 1000 Block of 8th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Knife) offense that occurred on Friday, October 9, 2020, in the 1000 block of 8th Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 12:40 am, the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle at the listed location. Once inside the vehicle, the suspect brandished a knife and demanded the victim to exit their vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the vehicle.

 

On Tuesday, October 13, 2020, 26 year-old Shannon Tavon McCutcheon, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Knife).

 

 

