Metaswitch and siticom Partner to Address Industry 4.0 Market in Germany

Strategic reseller agreement will deliver innovative hybrid cloud solutions for private 5G/LTE networks

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metaswitch, a Microsoft company, today announced an agreement with siticom, a leading German managed service provider, to deliver private LTE and 5G campus solutions across multiple industries, including manufacturing, education, automotive, agriculture and healthcare. Initial deployment with a leading German research institution is already underway.



The combination connects Metaswitch’s operational and technological 5G Core expertise with siticom’s in-region presence, experience, and private mobile enterprise focus.

siticom designs, implements and manages communications networks and campus network solutions for the largest enterprises in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The company needed a 5G core that can be easily deployed on edge platforms to support private network implementations for its customers.

“We chose the Fusion Core solution from Metaswitch because of how robust, flexible and performant it is,” said Christian Freund, Expert Director, siticom. “It’s a full 5G SA core solution, cloud native, automated, and delivers exceedingly high performance in a very small footprint - perfect for campus network requirements. Fusion Core enables us to better manage rollouts by leveraging Microsoft’s Azure cloud and Azure Stack Edge. And we can also deploy on COTS edge compute hardware, Kubernetes and VMware to meet diverse enterprise requirements.”

The cloud native Metaswitch Fusion Core runs on public, private or hybrid cloud architectures, and is optimized for 5G edge deployments. It includes sophisticated, built-in ServiceIQ analytics tools for managing networks.

“Our Fusion Core for the Private Enterprise 5G Edge has been designed to simplify the consumption of 5G,” said Shubh Agarwal, SVP of 5G Solutions. “We are delighted to partner with siticom, whose experience and regional reputation for being market leaders in virtualization, wireless systems integration and managed services, will certainly facilitate private LTE/5G network build-outs for enterprise locations, higher education campuses and government facilities. siticom have the full suite of capabilities and relationships needed to deliver complete private mobile solutions.”

Germany is leading the charge on Industry 4.0 transformations. As one of the first countries to award dedicated industrial 5G spectrum for local, private networks, many enterprises are actively looking to accelerate their digital transformation and drive innovative new business models. siticom’s specialization in virtualization, cloudification and campus networks, along with Metaswitch’s 5G SA Fusion Core, will place the company at the forefront of 5G private network implementations in strategic European locations.

Early Success

siticom has been selected to provide a Metaswitch-based 5G private network to a leading European research institute looking at localization use cases. The center hosts manufacturers, localization systems suppliers, systems integrators and mobile operators, providing an environment where they can test 5G technology for specific customer requirements.

About siticom

siticom GmbH is a technology innovation company founded in 2010 with a focus on the digital transformation of infrastructure and networks of tomorrow. siticom's portfolio is geared towards the complex technological challenges of the future. The solutions and services range from technical and strategic advice to engineering services for planning and realizing network infrastructures in communication networks and corporate networks. Thanks to a highly innovative, flexible grid of system partners, siticom is able to implement high-quality solutions at short notice. The combination of consulting, design and architecture bundled with the assumption of system and implementation responsibility as well as test-automation distinguishes siticom as an independent system integrator. For more information, please visit: https://siticom.online. Contact: 5G@siticom.de

About Metaswitch

Metaswitch is a recognized leader in the development of ultra-high-performance, cloud native communications software. Metaswitch products are designed to run on the customer premises, or in private, public and hybrid clouds. Our award-winning solutions power more than 750 fixed, mobile and converged service providers worldwide. Metaswitch is a Microsoft company. For more information, please visit: https://www.metaswitch.com

Copyright ©2020 Metaswitch Networks. “Metaswitch” and “Metaswitch Networks” are registered trademarks. Brands and products referenced herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.