Albertsons Companies Voluntarily Recalls O Organics Organic Parsley and O Organics Organic Herbes de Provence in Cooperation with High Quality Organics and Red Monkey Foods, Inc. Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albertsons Companies, in cooperation with High Quality Organics (HQO) and supplier Red Monkey Foods, Inc., has recalled O Organics Organic Parsley and O Organics Organic Herbes de Provence due to possible Salmonella contamination. The recall was initiated after a parsley sample, tested by one of HQO’s customers, was found to be potentially contaminated with Salmonella.



Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.

The Albertsons Companies recall affects the following products in the stores and states listed below.

Product Name Size UPC Lot Best if Used By Date

(On bottom of bottle) Store Names States O Organics Organic Parsley 0.3 oz 0 79893 41109 5 2672001D



MAR 25 23 Albertsons, Albertsons Market, Acme, Amigos, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Haggen, Lucky, Market Street, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons, United AK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, ID, LA, MA, MD, ME, MT, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, SD, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WY



O Organics Organic Herbes de Provence 0.65 oz. 0 79893 41131 6 2662001J MAR 24 23 ACME, Shaw’s, Safeway, Star Market CT, DC, DE, MA, MD, ME, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, VA, VT

No illnesses or injuries have been reported in connection with the Albertsons Companies, High Quality Organics, or Red Monkey Foods, Inc. voluntary recalls. These products have been recalled out of an abundance of caution. Customers who have purchased these products are asked to discard or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

Customers with questions may contact the Red Monkey Foods, Inc. Customer Service Center at (417) 319-7300 or by email at customerservice@redmonkeyfoods.com for more information. Customer Service will be available in person from 8am to 5pm CST Monday to Friday. Customers can also contact Albertsons Companies at 1-877-723-3929 anytime.

Product photos:

O Organics Organic Parsley: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6e37035-bfa3-4800-8c93-4e06f25f901e

O Organics Herbes de Provence: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4b220c7-44e8-4cfd-b214-a5fece82a052

Contact:

Teena Massingill

Albertsons Companies

teena.massingill@albertsons.com

925-738-1387