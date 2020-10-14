OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR — News Release — Governor Ige extends COVID-19 emergency period through November

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige today signed a 14th supplementary emergency proclamation that extends the COVID-19 emergency period through Nov. 30.

As previously announced, the emergency proclamation leaves in place the 14-day mandatory quarantine requirement for out-of-state travelers. However, beginning Oct. 15, a pre-travel testing option will allow travelers an alternative to the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

“I want to remind all travelers that following safe practices – at home, while traveling and upon returning – is the only way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Wear a face mask, wash your hands frequently and watch your distance around other people, even if you’ve recently tested negative for COVID-19,” said Gov. David Ige.

Travelers, five years and older, who do not want to be subject to the state’s 14-day mandatory travelers quarantine must take an approved COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to departure from the final leg of travel. If results are not received prior to arrival, the traveler will be required to self-quarantine until a negative test result is reported to the state Dept. of Health.

The state will accept test results from trusted testing and travel partners only. A complete list can be found here.

Negative test results may be uploaded to the Safe Travels Digital Platform, and all travelers must also complete the state’s mandatory travel and health form on this digital platform.

The proclamation allows counties to require a subsequent test after arrival into the state. Such a test would be paid for and administered by the county. People arriving in a county that requires a post-arrival test do not need to self-quarantine prior to obtaining the subsequent test. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or who anyone who tests positive at any point in their stay must take steps to isolate or quarantine as directed by the Dept. of Health.

The inter-island quarantine for travelers arriving in the counties of Kaua‘i, Hawai‘i, Maui and Kalawao (Kalaupapa) remains in place. However, the proclamation empowers the counties to adopt a negative test exception process for travelers subject to the inter-island travel quarantine.

The proclamation also:

Extends the prohibition on evictions for non-payment of rent until Nov. 30.

Extends the expiration dates of expired/expiring state IDs and driver’s licenses until Nov. 30.

Gov. Ige also announced four more trusted testing and travel partners:

Alaska Airlines

American Airlines

Bartell Drugs

Port of Oakland

Statements from trusted testing and travel partners:

Alaska Airlines https://www.alaskaair.com/content/next-level-care/hawaii “Our guests have been eager to return to the Hawaiian Islands and we’re excited to be adding more ways to safely get them there,” said Sangita Woerner, Alaska’s senior vice president of marketing and guest experience. “By assisting our guests with convenient testing options as they prepare for their trip, we’re working together to help keep each other, and Hawaiʻi, safe.”

American Airlines American Airlines has partnerships to provide its passengers with pre-travel testing that meets the State of Hawaiʻi’s requirements. For more information, visit www.aa.com/covid19testing.

Bartell Drugs https://www.bartelldrugs.com/alaska-airlines-covid-testing/

In Partnership with Alaska Airlines and Bridge Diagnostics, Bartell Drugs is now offering pre-travel, PCR-based COVID-19 testing for healthy travelers at select locations. An appointment is required, one day or more ahead of desired appointment time. Guaranteed results within 72 hours.

“Aloha Seattle Neighbors! Bartell Drugs is super excited to announce its participation in the State of Hawaiʻi’s Trusted Testing and Travel Partners program. As we start to see the travel industry start to gain more traction, the partnership between two well-loved local brands, Bartell Drugs and Alaska Airlines, is true testament of our ‘Locals supporting Locals’. The program is simple. Hawaiʻi-bound healthy travel guests who need pre-travel, PCR-based or NAAT COVID-19 testing, can make appointments at select locations. Guaranteed testing results will be reported within 72 hours,” said Billy Chow, VP Pharmacy at Bartell Drugs.

Port of Oakland www.oaklandairport.com “Oakland International Airport was the first mainland gateway to Hawaiʻi in 1927. Our link with the islands – both at the airport and seaport – is hugely important to all of us here at the Port of Oakland. As the first airport certified by the Hawaiʻi Department of Health as a Trusted Testing and Travel Partner, we’ll do all possible to ensure that we’re prepared for those passengers in the Safe Travels testing program,” said Bryant L. Francis, Port of Oakland Director of Aviation. “As we welcome back Hawaiʻi-bound travelers we ask that each of you make an extra special effort to understand and comply with the rules of the program. This will allow everyone to Travel in Good Health when they Fly the East Bay Way.”

Updates about travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, current departure and arrival information, airport maps, and details about on-airport parking, shopping and dining and more, can be found at www.oaklandairport.com.

For more information on the State of Hawaiʻi’s pre-travel testing program, visit https://hawaiicovid19.com/.

