Hoyer Statement on the Supreme Court's Decision to Allow the Trump Administration to End the Census Early

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement after the Supreme Court ruled to allow the Trump Administration to end the 2020 Census count early:

“I strongly disagree with the Supreme Court’s decision to allow the Trump Administration to subvert the 2020 Census by ending it early. This will allow his Administration to do what it has always intended to do: undercount in communities that deserve their fair share of representation and federal resources. This is yet another example of President Trump and his Republican allies standing against democracy and our Constitution when it suits their partisan purposes.”

Hoyer Statement on the Supreme Court's Decision to Allow the Trump Administration to End the Census Early

