State disciplines health care providers-R20-26

For immediate release: October 13, 2020 (20-195)

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

Clark County

In August 2020 the secretary of health conditionally granted an agency-affiliated counselor credential to Christy Jean Logan (CG61029603) and ordered her to participate in a substance abuse monitoring program. In 2012 and again in 2015 Logan was convicted in California of driving under the influence.

Grant County

In August 2020 the secretary of health granted a substance use disorder professional trainee credential to Chenell A. Wolfe (CO61067865) and required her to comply with conditions. In 2012 Wolfe was convicted of driving under the influence. In 2013 Wolfe was convicted of operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock. In 2014 Wolfe was convicted of two counts of second-degree theft, along with one count each of second-degree possession of stolen property, and third-degree theft. In 2016 Wolfe was convicted of theft of a motor vehicle, as well as three counts of second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Grays Harbor County

In August 2020 the secretary of health conditionally granted an agency-affiliated counselor credential to Mikayla Lynn Lippincott (CG61049362) and placed her on probation for at least two years. In 2019 Lippincott was convicted on two counts of first-degree theft by welfare fraud.

In August 2020 the Pharmacy Commission charged pharmacist Jack H. Jones (PH00007554) with unprofessional conduct. The pharmacist allegedly dispensed medication with incorrect instructions on the label.

King County

In August 2020 the secretary of health withdrew a statement of charges against massage therapist David M. Gibson (MA00006073).

In August 2020 the Chiropractic Commission charged chiropractor Austin Daw-Lin Hsu (CH00034771) with unprofessional conduct. Hsu allegedly didn’t respond to a health care investigator’s inquiries about a complaint lodged against him.

In August 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program charged registered nursing assistant Dmitriy Rudyy (NA60029896) with unprofessional conduct. Rudyy allegedly didn’t respond to a health care investigator’s inquiries about a complaint lodged against him.

In July 2020 the secretary of health denied an agency-affiliated counselor credential to Curtis M. Polteno (CG61020516). Polteno’s substance use disorder professional trainee and substance use disorder professional credentials were suspended in 2018 because he didn’t comply with a substance abuse monitoring program. In 2014 Polteno was convicted of driving under the influence.

In August 2020 the Massage Therapist Program agreed to reinstate the massage therapist credential of Dereck L. Olsen (MA00016849).Olsen’s license was suspended in April 2020 because he didn’t complete required continuing education.

In August 2020 the Unlicensed Practice Program notified David Marcarian of its intent to issue a cease-and-desist order. Despite having no license to practice medicine, Marcarian allegedly used an instrument designed to measure muscle activity and range of motion, and subsequently produced a report.

In August 2020 the Massage Therapist Program charged massage therapist Jesse David Childers (MA60854058) with unprofessional conduct. Childers allegedly sent explicit sexual text messages to a patient, and asked the patient to “hang out.”

In August 2020 the Nursing Assistant and Home Care Aide programs charged registered nursing assistant and home care aide Rachelle Rose Smith (NA60938557, HM60762526) with unprofessional conduct. Charges say Smith and a patient developed first a friendship and then a romantic relationship, that Smith became the patient’s durable power of attorney, and that they moved in together.

Lincoln County

In August 2020 the secretary of health ended conditions on the substance use disorder professional trainee credential of Tamra Ann Edmonds (CO60746669).

Pierce County

In July 2020 the Nursing Commission denied a registered nurse credential to Timothy Roger Stuart Taylor (RN60441789). Taylor’s Florida credential was suspended in 2017.

In August 2020 the Pharmacy Commission charged pharmacy assistant Kayla Marie Vance (VB60945846) with unprofessional conduct. Vance allegedly admitted diverting narcotics from the pharmacy where she worked.

Snohomish County

In August 2020 the Dental Commission charged dental assistant Christina Erminia Schwend (D160048558) with unprofessional conduct. The dental assistant allegedly didn’t fulfill a requirement to enter a substance abuse monitoring program.

In August 2020 the Nursing Commission agreed to reinstate the registered nurse credential of Cynthia Dawn Fajmon (RN60286419) and ordered her to participate in a substance abuse monitoring program. Fajmon’s license was suspended in 2018 because she didn’t abide by a previous substance abuse monitoring contract.

In August 2020 the Massage Therapist Program charged massage therapist Xinjun Wei (MA60921288) with unprofessional conduct. Wei allegedly admitted hiring unlicensed practitioners and allowing them to provide massages in his clinic.

Spokane County

In August 2020 the Nursing Assistant and Home Care Aide programs charged registered nursing assistant and home care aide Christina Lea Goldson (NA00090482, HM60982961) with unprofessional conduct. Goldson allegedly didn’t respond to a health care investigator’s inquiry about a complaint lodged against her.

In August 2020 the Radiologic Technologist Program charged radiologic technologist Kirk Wayne Rozell (RT60729378) with unprofessional conduct. In 2019 Rozell was convicted in Illinois of battery and of aggravated battery-domestic. In 2020 Rozell was convicted in Idaho of driving under the influence. Rozell allegedly didn’t respond to a health care investigator’s inquiries.