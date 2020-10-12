(Subscription required) Callender's trial was ongoing at the time the California Judicial Council in March issued an order temporarily suspending trials statewide for 60 days. According to Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer, Manssourian found good cause to exempt Callender's trial from the suspension order based on the nature of his crimes and because the trial was nearing an end at the time the order was issued.
Sentencing in only criminal trial not suspended during pandemic
