The Commission on Judicial Appointments scheduled a public hearing for Nov. 10 beginning at 1 p.m. in the Supreme Court Courtroom—350 McAllister Street in San Francisco—to consider the nomination by Governor Gavin Newsom of Justice Martin J. Jenkins (Ret.) to the Supreme Court of California.
You just read:
Commission on Judicial Appointments to Consider Nomination of Justice Martin J. Jenkins (Ret.) to the Supreme Court of California
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.