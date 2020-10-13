Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fifth Cir­cuit Blocks Bur­den­some Require­ments That Harmed Prison’s Abil­i­ty to Pro­tect Inmates and Staff from COVID-19

Attorney General Ken Paxton gave this statement after the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit stayed burdensome COVID-19 requirements that unnecessarily exceed several measures already implemented by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ):   

“The TDCJ works diligently and conscientiously in its efforts to protect inmates from COVID-19 and I am confident they will continue to do so,” said Attorney General Paxton. “This stay lifts the district court’s burdensome, immovable requirements for prisons and grants prison officials the flexibility they need to efficiently support the health of inmates and staff. I commend the Fifth Circuit for staying the district court’s unlawful injunction”  

Read a copy of the order here.   

