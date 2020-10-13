Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,040 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,212 in the last 365 days.

DLI issues 21,000 UI payments for the week of October 5 through October 9

The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) today announced that 21,000 Unemployment Insurance (UI) payments totaling $8M were issued the week of October 5 through October 9, providing benefits to eligible Montanans.  

That figure includes regular UI benefits, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits, and Extended Benefits. Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payments shown below were issued for weeks claimed and not previously approved between UI weeks ending April 4 through July 25, 2020. The UI week ending July 25, 2020, was the last full week the extra $600 was authorized under the federal CARES Act.  

Below is a data breakdown of outgoing UI payments for the week of October 5 through October 9:

Date Payments Distributed

Regular U Benefits

Reg UI & PEUC FPUC Payments

PUA Benefits

PUA-FPUC Benefits

PEUC Benefits

Extended Benefits

Total Payments - $

Total # of Payments

5-Oct

$2,515,460

$19,200

$209,479

$108,213

$724,307

$131,653

$3,718,122

                             11,306

6-Oct

$318,347

$45,000

$1,077,704

$86,478

$119,125

$227,039

$1,877,329

                               6,329

7-Oct

$316,455

$44,400

$344,192

$92,750

$102,111

$8,498

$914,408

                               1,571

8-Oct

$317,775

$51,000

$239,787

$11,761

$66,148

$12,713

$700,455

                                  974

9-Oct

$271,776

$17,400

$298,388

$119,541

$61,140

$7,549

$774,026

                                  806

Total

$3,739,813

$177,000

$2,169,550

$418,743

$1,072,831

$387,452

$7,984,340

                           20,986

 The above figures do not represent the number of individuals who have received payment. Individual claimants could have multiple payments in that total, or one payment representing multiple weeks’ worth of benefits.

DLI continues to encourage anyone who believes they may be eligible for UI to file a claim online at MontanaWorks.gov, or at mtpua.mt.gov for those that fall under the PUA eligibility guidelines. Those with technical, eligibility, or benefits questions are encouraged to view the COVID-19 resource website at dli.mt.gov/covid-19. A variety of information for both Montana workers and employers are available, in addition to resources to help claimants navigate the unemployment process.

A landing page for easy access to relevant Labor Market Information, including UI claims data, is available here: dli.mt.gov/labor-market-information.

You just read:

DLI issues 21,000 UI payments for the week of October 5 through October 9

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.