Montana State University's 2021 Crop & Pest Management School Canceled Due to Pandemic

Other virtual events this fall and winter available for pesticide applicators to receive credits

Montana State University’s annual Crop and Pest Management School will not be offered in 2021 due to the pandemic, but pesticide applicators can attend other pest management events for pesticide license credits.

The Crop and Pest Management School is an education and training event that has been held annually for producers, researchers and other agriculture specialists for more than 20 years. It is normally held during the first full week of January. Organizers plan to resume the regular schedule in January 2022.

Other virtual events this fall and winter are available for pesticide applicators to receive credits, including the following:

MSU Extension’s Pesticide Education Program Webinar Series will offer webinars on Nov. 12, Dec. 8 and Dec. 10. Details and registration information is available at pesticides.montana.edu/events/index.html.

Montana Department of Agriculture is offering a number of one-hour live webinars this fall on pesticide drift, vertebrate pest control, understanding labels, pesticide safety, pesticide disposal, pesticide containment and what to expect during an inspection. These webinars are scheduled for Oct. 14, 21 and 28 and Nov. 4, 11 and 18. See details at agr.mt.gov/Pesticide-Training-Recertification-Program.

To search for other online pesticide education credit opportunities for private and commercial applicators across the state, visit the Montana Department of Agriculture at mtplants.mt.gov/PesticideApplicator/MeetingSearch.aspx and the MSU Extension Pesticide Education Program at pesticides.montana.edu/events/index.html.

Questions may be directed to Ruth O’Neill at 406-994-5176.